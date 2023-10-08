Whatever Happened To Atlas Monroe After Shark Tank?

A number of entrepreneurs have entered the "Shark Tank" studio in the hopes of making a deal for their vegan products, with Pan's Mushroom Jerky being successful in that regard, among other companies. However, each entrepreneur has their own unique backstory when it comes to plant-based foods. For Atlas Monroe CEO Deborah Torres, the road to vegan cookery began in 2015 when her father was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. In a show of support, her entire family switched to a raw, vegan, and organic diet for 90 days.

"We grew really hangry at each other from just eating salads and fruit salads," Torres recalled on "Shark Tank." She began experimenting in the kitchen, cooking up plant-based, organic versions of bone-sticking classics like lasagna and fried chicken. Remarkably, the dietary changes reversed her father's diagnosis.

Torres decided to bring her healing foodstuffs to the masses and launched her vegan chicken catering company, Atlas Monroe, in 2017. That year, she was invited to participate in the Vegandale Chicago food festival, and the wheat-based "chick'n" was a hit. "The day of the festival, our line was longer than a football field," she told LIVEKINDLY. "The owners had posted a photo from our website and by the end of the day, the whole festival — the DJs, the artists — were coming to our booth saying, 'Everybody's talking about this chick'n, we gotta try it!'"

After building up her company by word of mouth and on social media, Torres brought Atlas Monroe to Season 11 of "Shark Tank" in 2019.