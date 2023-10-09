Ahsoka Fans Think Dave Filoni Snuck In A Joke About This Star Wars Critique

The last episode of "Ahsoka" Season 1 is full of details meant not for casual viewers, but solely for seasoned fans of the extended "Star Wars" universe. An owl in the "Ahsoka" season finale, for example, only appears on-screen for a brief moment, but represents one of the more esoteric storylines from the canonical "Star Wars" cartoons.

Leading up to the episode's final conflict, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) constructs a new lightsaber on Ahsoka's (Rosario Dawson) ship. Ancient Jedi droid Huyang (David Tennant) at one point tells Ezra that a blade emitter he's planning on installing is too narrow, which some fans think is a joke about a widespread critique of "Star Wars Rebels."

Lightsabers in "Rebels," notably, appear thinner than in most of "Star Wars" before it. Users of a variety of online platforms including Reddit and Quora have therefore questioned this divergence in design. One Reddit thread with more than 1,900 upvotes even features a key battle from "Rebels" with its lightsabers excessively widened in response to this criticism.

Now in "Ahsoka," "Star Wars" TV series architect Dave Filoni appears to getting in on the fun. In a Reddit discussion thread for "Ahsoka" Episode 8, one user commented, "'The blade emitter is too narrow' Joke about how everyone thought the lightsabers in Rebels were too skinny." This received more than 6,000 upvotes, suggesting that a large number of viewers appreciated Filoni's apparent response to his "Rebels" critics.