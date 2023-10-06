Loki Season 2 Returns To A Tragic Marvel Spot (And MCU Fans Should Be Worried)

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 on Disney+

The season premiere of "Loki" ends by revealing a prominent comic book location that should have fans excited — and nervous — about its potentially tragic implications.

In the post-credit scene of the first episode of "Loki" Season 2, the whereabouts of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) following her deadly Season 1 encounter with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) are revealed. After killing the Kang variant and causing the Sacred Timeline to branch out, Sylvie is seen using a TemPad from the Time Variance Authority to teleport herself into the past, where she arrives in Broxton, Oklahoma, in 1982. She enters a McDonald's restaurant and is happy to see people smiling and enjoying spending time together while eating, telling the cashier, "I want to try everything," hinting at her desire to start anew. For Sylvie, a unique Loki variant who was taken from her own timeline as a child by the TVA, seeing families peacefully spending time with one another is a refreshing sight, one she was robbed of experiencing in her own childhood.

While the location on the Sacred Timeline Sylvie finds herself in might not seem significant at first glance, Broxton, Oklahoma, actually has an important comic book history that connects to Thor and The Avengers. Broxton has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Its mention in "Loki" isn't the first time audiences saw the city on the small screen.