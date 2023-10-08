Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan Crushes Sequel Hopes

After the tremendous back-to-back success of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," it's safe to say creator Vince Gilligan has carte blanche to do whatever he wants. He's taking a break from the world of Heisenberg for the time being by developing a new Apple TV+ series starring Rhea Seehorn, but fans undoubtedly want to know if another "Breaking Bad" spinoff is in the cards. By the sound of it, no one should hold their breath.

While speaking with Variety, Gilligan ruminated on what happened to the characters after the ending of "Breaking Bad." He hoped characters who lived like Skyler (Anna Gunn) and Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte) went on to fruitful lives but admitted he could see a scenario where someone tries to do a Walt Jr. spinoff where he becomes corrupted, "I'd hate the thought of Walt Jr. following in Walt's footsteps in the crime business. That's probably the kind of thing somebody will pitch 10 or 15 years from now — Walter Jr. as an Albuquerque crime lord succeeding where his father failed."

It's not just a potential Walt Jr. spinoff Gilligan shoots down. He has little interest in returning to that world, stating, "It's fun thinking about what would happen to the characters, but it doesn't rise to the level of, 'Gee, I'd like to tell more about the story.' But who knows, in a few years maybe." He may not close the door entirely, but with the critical acclaim "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" received, it would have to be the perfect idea to carry on the legacy.