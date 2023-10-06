The Ending Of Margaux Explained

Movie serial killers come in all shapes and sizes, but you don't get many sadistic smart homes that take great pleasure in butchering people in all manner of gruesome and innovative ways. Steven C. Miller's 2022 horror movie "Margaux" proves that home isn't just where the heart is — it's also where sadistic, unhinged, and manipulative artificial intelligence systems lie in wait to torment and kill groups of students on vacation. The premise of machines turning against their creators is nothing new. "Demon Seed," "Electric Dreams," "The Terminator," and "The Matrix" have all explored to differing degrees the way computers can outsmart and enslave their human gods. However, in an age where AI is evolving at a breakneck pace and smart homes are getting smarter, "Margaux" hits the same raw nerve as more recent movies such as "M3GAN" and "T.I.M."

Although "Margaux" is a film about the terror and tyranny technology might be capable of at some not-far-off point in the future, it brings an old-school horror vibe to the table. There are many 1980s-style gore and tongue-in-cheek moments to keep the audience entertained as the self-titled "nerd herd" gets picked off one by one. Yet amongst the bloodshed and darkly comic moments, the film continues to ask the same nagging question: Will AI eventually be the undoing of us all? Let's dig deep into the film's ending and find out. But before you do, it's probably best to switch off Siri and disable Alexa. You never know who — or what — is monitoring you!