Whatever Happened To Charlie Bradbury From Supernatural?
Over the years, Felicia Day has become a nerd icon. After her time on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which led to her breakout web series "The Guild," Day eventually landed roles on some other big-name shows. The biggest was "Supernatural," where she played the Winchester's quirky (and uber-nerdy) surrogate little sister Charlie Bradbury. Day was a recurring guest star on the show for a number of years between Seasons 7 and 10, where the beloved hacker was unceremoniously killed off, but even that wouldn't be the end.
A number of years later, Day returned to "Supernatural" during its thirteenth season, though this time as an alternate universe version of Charlie who battled angels in a post-apocalyptic hellscape. This alt-Charlie appeared in a handful of episodes through the series end and was a reminder to the Winchesters (and fans) of what they lost in the few years of Day's absence. But what was Felicia Day up to in that time between Charlies, and what has she been up to since? Well, it shouldn't surprise you that she's continued to delight audiences everywhere — that's just what she does.
But if you'd like to know more about Day's post-"Supernatural" career, then you've come to the right place. You may think she fell off the map, but in reality, she seems busier now than she's ever been. So hop out to the Impala and take a stroll through fairyland as we uncover what Felicia Day has been up to.
She took a job on The Magicians
Right around the time that she returned to "Supernatural" as the alternate Charlie, Felicia Day landed the role of Poppy Kline on the third season of "The Magicians." She may have only appeared in four episodes total, but Day's time on the series was paramount to Quentin Coldwater's (Jason Ralph) quest to return to magic. The series itself was based on the Lev Grossman novels of the same name, and was showrun by Sera Gamble, who was in charge of "Supernatural" when Day first appeared opposite the Winchesters in Season 7.
"I love that [Poppy is] so commanding," Day told Variety regarding her character. "She has a lot of layers – she's not exactly what you'd expect on the surface." Turns out, Day was a fan of the original Grossman books, and though she hadn't read them in years, she hopped at the chance to play Poppy, who was a different sort of character than she was used to playing. "When I got the pages I was bowled over," she noted. "Not only did I know exactly how to play her but it was a lot of different things that I haven't done before."
Day's time on "The Magicians" was pretty short, but then again, so was her return to "Supernatural." It's too bad — both Charlie and Poppy deserved more screen time.
She dabbled in producing
Co-creating "The Guild" was a game-changer for Felicia Day, who also starred in the web series. Not only did it get her on the map as a capable actress and leading woman, but she also wrote the vast majority of the series. After the success of her web series, Day and a few others launched Geek & Sundry in 2012, a multimedia production house responsible for other projects like "Critical Role." Under the Geek & Sundry banner, Day produced a host of web-based science fiction and fantasy series throughout the 2010s that overlapped with her time on "Supernatural."
Alongside Bryan Singer, Day executive produced the Hulu series "Spooked" in 2014, a comedy horror series about a band of ghost hunters. Additionally, she was attached to a few other notable shows through Geek & Sundry, including "Caper," a superhero comedy that featured "The Flash's" Hartley Sawyer, and "Morganville: The Series," a vampire fantasy based on the novels by Rachel Caine. Predating the LARPing episode of "Supernatural," she even produced the multi-season "LARPs," which, unsurprisingly, follows a group of LARPers.
Unfortunately, Day dropped producing in 2017 after tackling an episode of the Geek & Sundry series "Escape!," though not for lack of creative output. She certainly had plenty more material up her sleeve.
She's written a few books ...
You just can't keep a good creative mind down, and that's most certainly true of someone like Felicia Day, who lives and breathes all things nerdy. In 2015, Day published her first memoir, "You're Never Weird on the Internet (Almost)," which is all about Day's rise from being a lonely homeschooled girl to one of Hollywood's rising stars. "The core of it that people tended to respond to was embracing your uniqueness and being able to get your voice out there as a unique person using opportunities and places that did not exist before," Day explained in a Q&A with the Los Angeles Times.
Day's memoir came only years after writing multiple comic books centered on her web series "The Guild," but it wouldn't be the only book she'd write in a span of a few years. Just a year before "Supernatural" came to an end, Day published her second book, "Embrace Your Weird: Face Your Fears and Unleash Your Creativity." Day's second book wasn't a series of personal reflections like her first outing, but rather a self-help project meant to inspire readers to foster their own creative sparks.
"Life is so much easier when we conform and stay silent, right?" Day asks within the pages of her most recent literary work. "Easier, but one of the greatest disservices we can do to ourselves. Aside from wearing high-wasted pants." With plenty of wit and charm, Day's 2019 book challenges us to fight to express ourselves.
... and plenty of TV
There's no denying Felicia Day's creative genius, and it's no wonder that the actress has become something of a cultural icon over the years. Her can-do attitude, spunky demeanor, and geeky flair have granted her a distinct brand that attracts fans everywhere. Much of this came about during Day's time on "The Guild," where she was the primary creative force behind the well-loved web series. This allowed her to write and star in "Dragon Age: Redemption," and then so on. As a result, it shouldn't come as a surprise then that Day's writing-for-television exploits have only continued.
In 2014, Day wrote all four episodes of the horror comedy "Spooked," and soon co-created "Table Top," the celebrity role-playing series, with former "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Wil Wheaton. From there, Day is credited with writing 69 episodes of the web series "Vaginal Fantasy Book Club," which ran from 2012 until 2018. Oh, and she was a writing consultant on an episode of Nickelodeon's "Glitch Techs" in 2020.
Of course, her most notable writing credits in recent years stem from her time on "Mystery Science Theater 3000" opposite Patton Oswalt, a series she's been the co-host of since the 2017 revival. In addition to writing seven episodes of the newly reborn "MST3K," Day plays the mad scientist Kinga Forrester, a driving force behind the new series. No doubt, Day proves herself immensely capable in this role, writing laugh-out-loud jokes about horrible B-movies that rival even the original "MST3K's" material.
She teamed up with Spider-Man
In 2016, Marvel decided to reboot Spider-Man's animated adventures in partnership with Disney XD, replacing the previous Spidey-centered series "Ultimate Spider-Man." This led to the recasting of Spidey, with Robbie Daymond taking over the leading role of Peter Parker for "Marvel's Spider-Man" in 2017. Early on in the show, fan-favorite Spidey love-interest Mary Jane Watson was alluded to, but never fully appeared, much like the character's earliest mentions in Stan Lee's original "Amazing Spider-Man" comics. But that all changed with Felicia Day.
In the shortened third and final season of "Marvel's Spider-Man," Day joined the cast as MJ, arriving just in time to help Peter work through some serious issues as he contemplated joining the Avengers. Deciding that it was best to stick around and protect his own friends and family, Peter stuck around, and by the end of the final episode "Maximum Venom," it's implied that he and MJ may get together in the end. That's a much better ending than most Spider-Men get nowadays.
"It's pretty amazing playing MJ," Day admitted to Marvel ahead of her first appearance. "She's always been sort of my dream character. She has that red-head quality where she's sassy, and I love that." No doubt, Day was the perfect cast to bring Mary Jane to life for a new animated series, and while "Marvel's Spider-Man" has been criticized as a vast departure from the character, it gets MJ just right.
She wandered into Sleepy Hollow
We've mentioned it before, but there's no denying that Felicia Day's success ultimately stemmed from her time making the hit web series "The Guild." Its fresh take on the video game and fantasy genres mixed with Day's trademark flair made the show an instant success, and helped spawn 70 episodes in total. Under her Geek & Sundry banner, Day continued to use the then-untapped potential of the internet to generate more exciting and creative web series. With that in mind, it's easy to understand how she would continue to be drawn to those sorts of web stories.
In 2022, Shipwrecked Comedy, an independent media production company, produced its own reimagining of Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." While not the only adaptation of this classic in recent years, "Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story" was one of the most imaginative, casting the Headless Horseman as a figure who can take on plenty of different identities while looking for its own. Turns out, it was none other than Felicia Day all along, who arrives in the final hour as Henrietta Hudson, the founder of Sleepy Hollow.
"I wanted to channel a badass woman and be the most competent in the room, also stretch myself from who I usually play, more quirky and comedic characters," Day told TV Insider following the season finale. "I got great material to work with and had a blast pretending to know what I was doing!" "Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story" is undoubtedly one adaptation of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" you should watch.
Felicia Day has mostly stuck to voice work since Supernatural
Aside from her work on "Headless," and some guest stints on Hulu's "Into the Dark" and "The Rookie," Felicia Day has largely kept behind the microphone since 2020. Between video games and animated content, Day has kept herself busy as a vocal star, lending her talents to projects like "Glitch Techs," "The Owl House," and the "Critical Roll" animated series "The Legend of Vox Machina" — and that's not to mention her time playing a comic book icon on "Marvel's Spider-Man."
In 2022, Day became the voice behind Ghoulia Yelps on the hit children's animated series "Monster High," which, yes, is an animated adaptation of the Mattel toy franchise that centers on young monsters going through high school. Soon after, she took on the role of Betty Grof in the "Adventure Time" gender-swapped spin-off series "Fionna & Cake," which dropped on Max (formerly HBO Max) in late 2023. On, and let's not forget about her 2023 Audible Original "Third Eye," which Day wrote and stars in herself.
As an avid gamer, it stands to reason that Day would love voicing characters in video games, which must be true since she continues to star in them. After playing "The Wizard" in "The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos" in 2020, Day played a leading role in "Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure" as Zojja, a character she reprised from two previous "Guild Wars" installments.
She also hosts a bunch of podcasts
Speaking of vocal work, did you know that Felicia Day has a podcast? Well, that's nothing to write home about, as plenty of celebrities these days do, though Day hosts several shows. After making guest appearances on different podcasts for years, Day launched what would eventually become "Felicitations!" in 2018, which covers everything from film and television to books and interviews galore. The podcast even has its own Substack where Day fights to maintain a consistent newsletter.
But "Felicitations!" isn't the only show Day hosts regularly. Along with frequent collaborator Tom Lenk, she also co-hosts "Undressing," which has covered shows like "The Witcher" and "Bridgerton" in greater depth since 2022. That same year, Day was announced as the host of "The Official The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Podcast," which, as you might guess, is an after-show that covers the series in full. Showrunners John D. Payne and Patrick McKay are among the most recurring guests, but others such as composer Bear McCreary and actress Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) also appear.
Because of her notoriety, Day was also chosen by Netflix Geeked as the host of some of its "Unlocked" panels, particularly those concerning "The Witcher" and "Stranger Things." Surely, Day has the right charisma, and experience, for the job.
She's a twitch streamer
Nowadays, combining your passions into something new is all the rage, and Felicia Day does it the best way she knows how. Using her skills in front of the camera as an actress, her podcasting experience, and her love of video games (which should be more than apparent by now), Day has her own Twitch channel where she streams (and plays) regularly. On the channel, Day can be regularly seen playing games like "Starfield," "Fortnite," and "Fae Farm," as well as hosting her own book club with Bonnie Burton (a segment that also appears on "Felicitations!").
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Day and her castmates from "The Guild" got together and played their own Twitch-streamed "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign, which served as a long-awaited reunion of the Knights of Good clan. As of October 2023, Day has over 240,000 followers on her Twitch channel, which itself links to her "Felicitations!" Discord. The actress's schedule usually has her streaming on Sundays, Mondays, and Fridays, where she alternates between playing games on her own and with friends.
Day doesn't just use her stream as a way to interact with her fans. She also uses it to raise money for causes she's passionate about. Back in 2018, Day's Twitch stream became the source of a 12-hour charity event hoping to raise money to support families separated at the border. Together with her fellow celebrities and friends, they raised over $250,000.
Outside of her career, Felicia Day is also a mom
Aside from all of her nerdy habits and an exciting entertainment career, Felicia Day has a personal life of her own. Along for the ride is Day's daughter, Calliope Maeve, who was born on January 30, 2017, over a year before she returned as the alt-Charlie on "Supernatural." More than likely, Day's drift into primarily vocal work is at least in part due to wanting to spend more time with her daughter. As it turns out, her exit from Geek & Sundry was for a similar reason.
Day's production conglomerate, which sold to Legendary Entertainment in 2014, was partially due to her issues with fertility and IVF, Day revealed in a Substack post from 2022. "I ended up leaving one baby for another in the form of my now 5-year-old Calliope," she remarked. "She's the best thing I'll ever invest my time and stress and creativity in, that's for sure." But the transition wasn't easy. Day revealed on her Instagram in 2023 that when Calliope was born, the newborn was diagnosed with severe hip dysplasia.
"But the whole experience taught me a lot about life," she wrote. "And how you just have to deal with what life throws you, one step at a time, the best you can." Much of Day's personal life is kept pretty close to the chest, but one thing we do know is that her daughter is the center of her geeky world.