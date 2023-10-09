Where To Watch One Piece Star Iñaki Godoy After The Netflix Series
The live-action adaptation of "One Piece" has officially joined the honorable list of Netflix's biggest streaming hits. It also ranks as one of the more wildly original offerings on the streamer's docket despite being inspired by an iconic manga series, and the long-running anime saga said series spawned. Much of the series' success can be attributed to the daring work of its young cast, including breakout star Iñaki Godoy.
Godoy portrays Captain Monkey D. Luffy in "One Piece." And as much as most fans of the manga and anime might've believed no actor could bring the screwball, rubber-faced antics of Luffy to life in the live-action realm, Godoy's show-stopping work has summarily quashed such talk. The role is undoubtedly the biggest of Godoy's young career, and it's likely one fans will enjoy watching him play for several years to come. But for those who want to catch up with some of Godoy's pre-"One Piece" work, you'll be happy to know that you won't even need to navigate away from Netflix.
Indeed, the actor's face should be familiar to fans of the streamer's 2022 sci-fi series "The Imperfects," which follows a group of tormented young adults on the path of vengeance when they discover the radical gene therapy treatments they've been receiving have actually turned them into genetically mutated monsters. Godoy plays one of the afflicted patients in "The Imperfects." And his work is the very definition of scene-stealing throughout.
Godoy has become a Netflix regular of late
It doesn't take much to track Iñaki Godoy's rise to fronting one of the biggest projects on Netflix's crowded production slate. He did, after all, deliver standout work in "The Imperfects." And it turns out that series wasn't the first the Mexican-born actor appeared in for the streamer. No, a year before "The Imperfects" debuted, Godoy turned up in two seasons of the streamer's Spanish-language hit "Who Killed Sara?" He did so in supporting fashion, playing Sofia Villaseñor's son, Bruno. While he didn't earn a ton of screen time in the series, Netflix bosses clearly liked what they saw, promoting him to series lead in both follow-up projects with the streamer.
Beyond Netflix, Godoy also appeared in a pair of Mexican horror flicks in 2022: "MexZombies," and "Don't Open the Door." We have no doubt that "MexZombies" is a cinematic hoot worthy of its winking title. Meanwhile, "Don't Open the Door" is a moody little thriller about a pair of young adults struggling with their traumatic childhoods as supernatural events begin to unfold around them.
Among Iñaki Godoy's earlier credits, there are quite a few appearances on Mexican television dramas, including Telemundo's "La querida del Centauro," and Televisa's "Sin miedo a la verdad." It's safe to say any of these projects should be well worth checking out for fans looking to take a deep dive into Godoy's career.