Where To Watch One Piece Star Iñaki Godoy After The Netflix Series

The live-action adaptation of "One Piece" has officially joined the honorable list of Netflix's biggest streaming hits. It also ranks as one of the more wildly original offerings on the streamer's docket despite being inspired by an iconic manga series, and the long-running anime saga said series spawned. Much of the series' success can be attributed to the daring work of its young cast, including breakout star Iñaki Godoy.

Godoy portrays Captain Monkey D. Luffy in "One Piece." And as much as most fans of the manga and anime might've believed no actor could bring the screwball, rubber-faced antics of Luffy to life in the live-action realm, Godoy's show-stopping work has summarily quashed such talk. The role is undoubtedly the biggest of Godoy's young career, and it's likely one fans will enjoy watching him play for several years to come. But for those who want to catch up with some of Godoy's pre-"One Piece" work, you'll be happy to know that you won't even need to navigate away from Netflix.

Indeed, the actor's face should be familiar to fans of the streamer's 2022 sci-fi series "The Imperfects," which follows a group of tormented young adults on the path of vengeance when they discover the radical gene therapy treatments they've been receiving have actually turned them into genetically mutated monsters. Godoy plays one of the afflicted patients in "The Imperfects." And his work is the very definition of scene-stealing throughout.