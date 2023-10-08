Star Wars: Who Did Ewan McGregor's Daughter's Play On Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Ewan McGregor's daughter Esther McGregor has followed in her father's footsteps, and the up-and-coming actor has been adding credits to her resume since 2018. So far, her career has gotten off to a solid start, working on short films and TV shows like "Resting Pitch Face" and the Freevee original "High School." "Star Wars" fans will also recognize her from her dad's Disney+ series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," where she played the character Tetha Grig, whose name isn't said on screen but is listed in the credits.

Grig appears in Season 1, Episode 2 ("Part II") as the unsuspecting spice dealer on Daiyu who encounters Obi-Wan Kenobi during his mission to rescue Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), telling her instead that he is in search of his missing daughter to not draw unnecessary attention. When the Jedi Master presses her for information, Kenobi only gets a free spice sample and advice to give up because he'll never find her.

Anyone thinking she got the role because of nepotism, Jedi mind tricks, or it being "Bring your Daughter to Work" day would be incorrect. 'She auditioned for the role and sent it in," Ewan McGregor said in an interview with James Corden on "The Late Late Show." "Deb [Deborah Chow], the brilliant director, said to me, "I've found this great girl, but she turns out to be your daughter. Are you happy with that?" And I said that'd be amazing."

The McGregor family rarely disappoints when it comes to "Star Wars," which is fascinating considering how many of the actor's relatives to play prominent characters in the franchise.