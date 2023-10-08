Star Wars: Who Did Ewan McGregor's Daughter's Play On Obi-Wan Kenobi?
Ewan McGregor's daughter Esther McGregor has followed in her father's footsteps, and the up-and-coming actor has been adding credits to her resume since 2018. So far, her career has gotten off to a solid start, working on short films and TV shows like "Resting Pitch Face" and the Freevee original "High School." "Star Wars" fans will also recognize her from her dad's Disney+ series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," where she played the character Tetha Grig, whose name isn't said on screen but is listed in the credits.
Grig appears in Season 1, Episode 2 ("Part II") as the unsuspecting spice dealer on Daiyu who encounters Obi-Wan Kenobi during his mission to rescue Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), telling her instead that he is in search of his missing daughter to not draw unnecessary attention. When the Jedi Master presses her for information, Kenobi only gets a free spice sample and advice to give up because he'll never find her.
Anyone thinking she got the role because of nepotism, Jedi mind tricks, or it being "Bring your Daughter to Work" day would be incorrect. 'She auditioned for the role and sent it in," Ewan McGregor said in an interview with James Corden on "The Late Late Show." "Deb [Deborah Chow], the brilliant director, said to me, "I've found this great girl, but she turns out to be your daughter. Are you happy with that?" And I said that'd be amazing."
The McGregor family rarely disappoints when it comes to "Star Wars," which is fascinating considering how many of the actor's relatives to play prominent characters in the franchise.
The Force is strong in McGregor's family
When it comes to "Star Wars," Ewan McGregor's family members have been making their presence known in a galaxy far, far away since the beginning. Before his daughter showed up on "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and he starred in the prequel trilogy, McGregor's uncle portrayed Wedge Antilles in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Actor Denis Lawson played one of the Rebel Alliance's X-Wing pilots, who was a major factor in the fight against the empire and the destruction of the two Death Stars. But he isn't the only hot-shot pilot in the family.
McGregor's wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is also a member of the "Star Wars" universe, playing the role of Hera Syndulla on "Ashoka." Syndulla, who was first voiced by Vanessa Marshall in "Star Wars Rebels," is a leader and skilled Twi'lek pilot for Ghost Crew. In "Ashoka," which takes place many years later, Sydulla, now a General in the Rebel Alliance and a mother, appears on seven episodes of the first season.
A person doesn't have to be force-sensitive to realize that Ewan McGregor and most of his familial connections in "Star Wars" have a rebellious attitude toward the Empire and the Dark Side. It will be interesting to see if Esther McGregor's Tetha Grip gives up the spice game and joins the rest of the family as one of the good guys.