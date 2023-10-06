The Ending Of After.Life Explained

While we've already discussed at length whether or not Eliot was the film's villain, what we haven't discussed are his motives. Given that much of the film is set in one room, dominated by dialogue between Anna and Eliot, we're given a clear glimpse into the mind of Neeson's character, and have enough clues to understand why — if he is a murderer — he continues his killings.

Unlike lesser horror movie villains, Eliot is given a pretty clear rationale for his actions — as deranged as they may seem. From Eliot's perspective, there is little difference between those who live a life without purpose and those who are truly dead. Therefore, in his mind, it is only appropriate to bury them all. As Anna's funeral approaches, he seems to offer her a way out, swinging open the door to the room she's been locked in and offering her a chance to go through it. But after Anna comes face to face with horrifying visions of her own burial, she backs down from the opportunity, effectively proving to Eliot that she isn't worthy of life if she won't fight for it.

Later, while growing closer to Jack, Eliot further sums up why he kills, telling the boy that Anna must be buried not because she is dead, but "because there is no more life left in her." Even if one of his victims is still breathing is trivial to Eliot, as he views someone having a purpose as being the only true quantifier of life.