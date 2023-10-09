Whatever Happened To XTorch After Shark Tank?

Few entrepreneurs understand the importance of having access to reliable light sources more than Gene and Keidy Palusky.

The husband and wife duo have lived in many different countries, often in areas that suffer from frequent blackouts or don't have consistent energy resources to support a continuous electric infrastructure. For instance, Keidy grew up in the Dominican Republic, experiencing a lack of light she says is common in Latin American countries. As an adult, she and her husband lived in the Central African country of Equatorial Guinea, working with a non-governmental food distribution organization. During this time, she contracted a deadly illness, and Gene had to rely on faint candlelight to administer life-saving treatment.

Thus, they developed XTorch, an extremely powerful and durable flashlight — sorry, we mean "solar-powered rechargeable light and power device" — that can stay charged for up to three years in storage. After operating on their own (mainly as a quasi-charity organization, donating their product to communities in need of light), the Paluskys managed to get a taping spot on the ABC reality investment program "Shark Tank." They hoped to team up with a savvy businessperson who could help them make XTorch as profitable as it was beneficial. Instead, one of the sharks tried to buy their entire company.