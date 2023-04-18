Frodo Is The Greatest Hero Of LOTR (Even If Tolkien Picked Samwise)

There are a lot of heroes in "The Lord of the Rings." From valiant warriors of Rohan, like Éomer and Éowyn, to stalwart Elvish opponents of Sauron, like Galadriel and Elrond, plenty of characters fit the bill of lion-hearted protagonists fighting the good fight. The greatest concentration of individuals worthy of the hero moniker assembles in the form of the Fellowship of the Ring. This unlikely alliance of an Elf, a Dwarf, two Men, four Hobbits, and one Wizard works together to execute one of the most important quests in the history of Middle-earth.

When discussing heroism, though — even within the rank and file of this beloved posse — there are some characters who stand out as more heroic than others. Aragorn is a central figure who oozes heroism. Gandalf is an overpowered advocate for good that refuses to fall to the temptation of power. And then, there's Samwise Gamgee and Frodo Baggins. Sam is arguably the most important hero in the entire story (if only because Tolkien himself referred to him as the "chief hero" — more on that in a minute). But Frodo is also clearly a front-runner for the top-ranked champion. In fact, when you break it down, there's a serious case to be made that Frodo is among the most accomplished heroes of the entire story. We even think it isn't going too far to state that Frodo is the greatest hero of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy (even if Tolkien technically picked Samwise).

Now, before you start writing angsty letters quoting passages or making an elaborate defense of everyone's favorite Hobbit gardener (who is admittedly one of the most awesome characters ever created) ... please, allow us to explain.