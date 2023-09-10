Why Paris Hilton Sued Nabila Haniss Over A $2k Locker Way Before Storage Wars
Nabila Haniss was a recurring buyer in some of the early seasons of "Storage Wars." However, she initially came to fame in the storage unit buying field for getting in some legal trouble with socialite Paris Hilton before the show even existed.
If you've ever wondered why Haniss' nickname on "Storage Wars" was "Paris Hilton," it has to do with a unit she purchased years before she became a reality TV star. Haniss bought a storage unit for $2,775 that turned out to belong to Hilton. She then sold the contents of the facility to the operators of the Paris Exposed website that published them online, with Haniss making out with a sizable chunk of cash. In January 2007, Hilton sued Haniss and the proprietors of the website for copyright infringement, publication of private facts, and misappropriation of her right to publicity. Allegedly, some of the contents published included Hilton's medical and financial records, diaries, photographs, and private home videos.
Hilton and Haniss settled in September 2007, with Hilton dismissing the lawsuit against her. The following month, she withdrew the lawsuit from the other defendants. It was a sticky situation that gave Haniss a reputation in the storage unit buying game.
Nabila Haniss purchased several other high-profile units
Nabila Haniss had some memorable scenes while she was on "Storage Wars," but it's interesting how the biggest buys from her came off-camera. Years after the Paris Hilton incident, Haniss purchased a storage unit that belonged to internet personality Tila Tequila, according to TMZ. She paid under $3,000 for the space and found similar personal items from the celebrity, including a diary, clothing, Louis Vuitton bags, and self-portraits. Haniss reportedly reached out to Tila Tequila to see if she wanted her belongings back but never heard back, and her plan was to sell the paraphernalia on eBay.
Yahoo reported another incident in 2019 when Haniss and her bidding partner purchased a storage unit filled with black cases for $6,900. The cases contained military equipment that was part of an ongoing investigation, and the government seized the assets. Haniss and her partner sued the government for taking items they legally purchased, but it's unclear what the outcome of the case was.
Haniss has certainly found herself in plenty of hot water over the years due to her purchases. It may not come as a surprise to "Storage Wars" viewers, as she was a bit of a wild card, evidenced by a prank she pulled by getting Darrell Sheets to purchase a locker for way more than it was worth. All's fair in love, war, and storage unit bidding.