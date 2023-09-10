Why Paris Hilton Sued Nabila Haniss Over A $2k Locker Way Before Storage Wars

Nabila Haniss was a recurring buyer in some of the early seasons of "Storage Wars." However, she initially came to fame in the storage unit buying field for getting in some legal trouble with socialite Paris Hilton before the show even existed.

If you've ever wondered why Haniss' nickname on "Storage Wars" was "Paris Hilton," it has to do with a unit she purchased years before she became a reality TV star. Haniss bought a storage unit for $2,775 that turned out to belong to Hilton. She then sold the contents of the facility to the operators of the Paris Exposed website that published them online, with Haniss making out with a sizable chunk of cash. In January 2007, Hilton sued Haniss and the proprietors of the website for copyright infringement, publication of private facts, and misappropriation of her right to publicity. Allegedly, some of the contents published included Hilton's medical and financial records, diaries, photographs, and private home videos.

Hilton and Haniss settled in September 2007, with Hilton dismissing the lawsuit against her. The following month, she withdrew the lawsuit from the other defendants. It was a sticky situation that gave Haniss a reputation in the storage unit buying game.