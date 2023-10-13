Loki Season 2: What's The Song At The End Of Episode 2?
In a show that spends most of its time hopping in and around time itself, it makes sense for the occasional classic track to emerge in the branches Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his key-lime-pie-loving partner Mobius (Owen Wilson) are trying to save. Having a good song play through one of these comic-book-inspired tales isn't anything new, of course. "Iron Man," "Thor: Ragnarok" and all of the Guardians' adventures come with tunes that have cemented themselves into fans' playlists. In this week's episode of "Loki," another worthwhile addition made its way onto the timey-wimey series to lead out as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is having less of a Happy Meal and more of a Defeated Meal.
After being reunited with her variant, Sylvie returns to the spot in history she was quietly inhabiting as a McDonald's employee, which is what she's been up to since last season. After she says bye to her work colleague and watches the world go by, thankfully without ending (for now), the credits roll out to the tune of a beloved song that originally gained notoriety at the 1969 Woodstock festival and fits perfectly with the out-there energy of Loki and his current time-tackling adventure: Janis Joplin's "Kozmic Blues."
Kozmic Blues is a perfect song choice for Sylvie
Debuting in 1969, Janis Joplin's "Kozmic Blues" was one of the first songs she released after leaving her previous group, Big Brother and the Holding Company, appearing on the album "I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama!" While it might not be a recurring tune we hear for the rest of the season, "Kozmic Blues" certainly lines up perfectly with Sylvie's current headspace. The lyrics go, "Time keeps moving on; friends, they turn away. I keep moving on but never found out why." The sword-wielding variant that's made a space for Big Macs and fries has been a loner, just like Loki — or, maybe even much more than Loki. Now, following on from the events of last season, will Slyvie remain a loner, or do she and Loki have some work to do?
Given that trailers for the show have leaned heavily on Hiddleston's mystical anti-hero and not Sylvie, there's no telling where Sylvie will end up by the time Season 2 comes to a close. Here's hoping that she finds some peace for herself somewhere down the line but given that He Who Remains still has such a grip on the TVA — despite being dead via Sylvie's actions – chances are it won't be any time soon.