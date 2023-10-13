Loki Season 2: What's The Song At The End Of Episode 2?

In a show that spends most of its time hopping in and around time itself, it makes sense for the occasional classic track to emerge in the branches Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his key-lime-pie-loving partner Mobius (Owen Wilson) are trying to save. Having a good song play through one of these comic-book-inspired tales isn't anything new, of course. "Iron Man," "Thor: Ragnarok" and all of the Guardians' adventures come with tunes that have cemented themselves into fans' playlists. In this week's episode of "Loki," another worthwhile addition made its way onto the timey-wimey series to lead out as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is having less of a Happy Meal and more of a Defeated Meal.

After being reunited with her variant, Sylvie returns to the spot in history she was quietly inhabiting as a McDonald's employee, which is what she's been up to since last season. After she says bye to her work colleague and watches the world go by, thankfully without ending (for now), the credits roll out to the tune of a beloved song that originally gained notoriety at the 1969 Woodstock festival and fits perfectly with the out-there energy of Loki and his current time-tackling adventure: Janis Joplin's "Kozmic Blues."