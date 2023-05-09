Tom Hanks Admits He Can Be A Jerk While Shooting Movies

Even America's dad has bad days, apparently.

According to Hollywood legend Tom Hanks in a new interview with BBC, he tries to be the nicest guy in the room, but he doesn't always succeed. While promoting his first novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," Hanks told BBC that the arrogant actor in the story is partly inspired by some of his most stressful days on set.

"I have pulled every single one of those moments of behavior myself on a set," Hanks revealed. "Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set. I've had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving — and it's the last way I feel."

The book focuses on a wildly expensive superhero film and the drama behind the scenes, from a megalomanical director to the aforementioned difficult actor; in Hanks' story, the actor constantly keeps filming running behind with stops and starts due to his bad behavior. Obviously, this is an exaggerated version of Hanks' real on-set behavior, but in any case, he's admitting that he isn't always perfect.