Mattel CEO Shoots Down An 'Odd' Barney Movie Rumor
The success of "Barbie" is proof that nostalgia sells. Starring Margot Robbie, the hit flick brought the iconic fashion doll to life and raked in more than $1.4 million at the box office, becoming one of the top 15 highest-grossing films of all time. With one blockbuster under its belt, it's no wonder that Mattel Films is gung ho for another nostalgic release, this one centered around Barney, the famous purple dinosaur that '90s preschoolers grew up with on the PBS series "Barney & Friends."
The Daniel Kaluuya-produced "Barney" movie began getting buzz in July, when Mattel Films vice president Kevin McKeon teased it as a "surrealistic," "A24-type" project along the lines of a Charlie Kaufman-Spike Jonze collaboration. "It's really a play for adults," he told The New Yorker. "Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation." Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner specifically compared "Barney" to the Kaufman-Jonze collabs "Being John Malkovich" and "Adaptation," telling Variety, [It will] be more adult and have adult themes — and sort of be a little bit off-kilter."
But in September, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz downplayed the perception of a dark, angsty movie about the purple T. rex. "That one is getting a lot of reaction," he said in an interview with Semafor. "It's too early to be specific, but I can tell you we are taking a fresh approach that will be fun, entertaining and culturally oriented. It will not be an odd movie."
The Barney movie has been in the works since 2019
"Barney" isn't some rush job spawned by the success of the "Barbie" movie. The film based on the TV series that once featured a young Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato was announced in 2019. Daniel Kaluuya touted the original children's series' message in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, teasing, "Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood. We're excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of 'I love you, you love me' can stand the test of time."
Ahead of the movie's release, Mattel has embarked on a "Barney" relaunch. New Barney toys will be coming out in 2024 as part of a fresh take on the purple dino that will also include an animated TV series, books, and clothing and accessories geared toward kids and adults. However, Ynon Kreiz told Semafor that movie tie-ins aren't a marketing ploy to sell more toys but a genuine effort to create quality content. "We are collaborating with the best people out there and they run with the ball," the Mattel CEO said. "It's one thing for us to say, 'we will make the next Hot Wheels movie.' It's another thing to say, 'J.J. Abrams will make the next Hot Wheels movie.'"