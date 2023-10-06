Mattel CEO Shoots Down An 'Odd' Barney Movie Rumor

The success of "Barbie" is proof that nostalgia sells. Starring Margot Robbie, the hit flick brought the iconic fashion doll to life and raked in more than $1.4 million at the box office, becoming one of the top 15 highest-grossing films of all time. With one blockbuster under its belt, it's no wonder that Mattel Films is gung ho for another nostalgic release, this one centered around Barney, the famous purple dinosaur that '90s preschoolers grew up with on the PBS series "Barney & Friends."

The Daniel Kaluuya-produced "Barney" movie began getting buzz in July, when Mattel Films vice president Kevin McKeon teased it as a "surrealistic," "A24-type" project along the lines of a Charlie Kaufman-Spike Jonze collaboration. "It's really a play for adults," he told The New Yorker. "Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation." Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner specifically compared "Barney" to the Kaufman-Jonze collabs "Being John Malkovich" and "Adaptation," telling Variety, [It will] be more adult and have adult themes — and sort of be a little bit off-kilter."

But in September, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz downplayed the perception of a dark, angsty movie about the purple T. rex. "That one is getting a lot of reaction," he said in an interview with Semafor. "It's too early to be specific, but I can tell you we are taking a fresh approach that will be fun, entertaining and culturally oriented. It will not be an odd movie."