What Legendary TV Theme Song Makes That Frosted Flakes Commercial Grrreat?

When "Cheers" made its debut in 1982, there were a lot of names to remember in the large ensemble cast. But everyone seemed to know the theme song, titled "Where Everybody Knows Your Name." The "Cheers" opener was written by Gary Portnoy and Judy Hart Angelo, and Rolling Stone listed the song at number 13 on its list of 100 best TV themes of all time.

But what does the famous song have to do with Frosted Flakes? On Reddit, some commenters were admittedly confused. "Exactly how is this song related to Frosted Flakes? 'You wanna go where everybody knows your name.' What?" asked u/PurpleDreamer28.

"You've got me. It makes sense with a neighborhood bar but not a bowl of corn flakes," added u/BillyBobBarkerJrJr.

Let's just chalk it up to comfort and familiarity. And a lot of other ad men had the idea way before Kellogg's. The "Cheers" theme has been featured in commercials for Applebee's, Domino's, and Dutch banking company Rabobank, per American Songwriter. Portnoy told the outlet that recording the song for "Cheers" turned out to be the grrreatest thing ever because it gave him protection — and has generated a lot of revenue for him over the past 40 years. "I had to join the Screen Actors Guild to sing that song, because it was being used under a SAG contract," Portnoy said. "Just like the actors in the show had to be in SAG, I had to be as well. It's one of the best things that ever happened to me. At the time it cost me $600."