Actors Who Were Refused Roles For Being Too Famous

In Hollywood, getting a foot in the door can often be the hardest part of being an actor. Famous names like Patrick Stewart, Margo Martindale, and Morgan Freeman didn't achieve fame until later in life, and others struggle to work for decades until they finally get noticed. But becoming a big star and a famous name can have its drawbacks, too, whether it's the attendant inability to lead a quiet life, or sky-high expectations that make every new project stressful. Still, few actors would probably ever expect that being famous and beloved would hurt them when trying out for a role.

Unfortunately, that has been a problem for a number of actors, who've tried out for a part in a talked-about production, a hit TV series, or a film from an acclaimed director they really want to work with. To their likely surprise, their recognizable faces and instant star power weren't the asset they hoped for — in fact, they were a problem. It could be that the director wanted a lesser-known name to avoid the "star" factor for that particular role. But in some cases, they just might not have had the budget for a big name.

Whatever the reason, some of Hollywood's most in-demand stars have actually been turned down for roles — and not because they were wrong for the part, but because they were too famous. Is your favorite actor on this list? Read on to find out.