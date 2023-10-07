Ezra Miller's Flash Suit Almost Had A Completely Different Look

Ezra Miller's Flash had one of the most unique suits in recent superhero film history. But it was almost very different from what appeared on the big screen, as artwork by "The Flash's" concept artist Ed Natividad shows.

In 2023's "The Flash," Barry Allen sported a shiny red, textured suit with yellow lines throughout it. The costume showcased the hero's abilities, with the lines glowing brightly when he tapped into his speedster powers. The look appears to have been inspired by the one Barry sported in DC Comics' New 52's "The Flash" series and was a significantly sleeker outfit than the armor the hero wore in "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Like the movie version, Flash's comic book suit features yellow lines running through it, resulting in a more dynamic look than his classic solid-scarlet costume. However, Barry's outfit in the Andy Muschetti-directed DC Extended Universe film remixes the comic ensemble rather than the Snyder era's design.

Now, we have a glimpse at some concept art that takes the idea of Barry's New 52 Flash suit in a different direction than what we ultimately saw in "The Flash."