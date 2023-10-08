The Mandalorian Concept Art Shows Off Full Design For A Big Star Wars Return

if there's one thing that "The Mandalorian" excels at, it's references, Easter eggs, and, of course, cameos. The Disney+ original has hosted several guest appearances from beloved "Star Wars" characters over the years, with Season 3 delivering one of the most fun. In the episode "Chapter 21: The Pirate," New Republic pilot Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) receives a distress message from Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) regarding Nevarro's pirate invasion. Unsure of what to do, fellow New Republic operative Garazeb "Zeb" Orellios (Steve Blum) offers up his two cents, prompting him to provide aid.

This brief cameo marks Zeb's live-action "Star Wars" debut after becoming a major player on the "Star Wars Rebels" animated series. Though his scene has him do little more than talk, suffice to say, he makes the transition from stylized to realistic animation seamlessly. A piece of official "Mandalorian" concept art by artist Aaron McBride drives this home, highlighting the many details and finer design elements of this live-action take on Zeb. From his lifelike purple skin, scruffy facial hair, and New Republic flight suit, it's an understatement to say that he looks phenomenal.

It's undeniably awesome seeing Zeb back in the "Star Wars" spotlight, though it is a bit strange that he doesn't appear in the project that seemed tailor-made for his presence.