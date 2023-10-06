Loki Season 2: Who Plays Hunter D-90?

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Ouroboros"

Everyone knows that Marvel's Disney+ original series "Loki" stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular trickster god of Norse mythology, complete with shiny hair and an irrepressible need to be the snarkiest person in the room, but fewer people are familiar with the supporting cast. No, we're not talking about Owen Wilson or Gugu Mbatha-Raw; we're not even talking about Ke Huy Quan, a more recent addition. No, all of these incredible talents have demanded the Hollywood spotlight at one point or another, and their names are well-known. We're talking about someone whose career might not feature similar top billing yet: Neil Ellice, a Scottish actor whose voice might be more famous than his face.

Ellice portrays Hunter D-90, the stick-in-the-mud Minuteman who prunes Mobius (Wilson) on Ravonna Renslayer's (Mbatha-Raw) orders. However, he changes his tune after he realizes that every single member of the Time Variance Authority is a kidnapped, memory-wiped, and brainwashed variant, stolen from somewhere on the timeline. Apparently, it's a lot harder to commit genocide when you qualify as a potential candidate for the aforementioned murder spree. Who knew, right? Like many supporting cast members, Ellice returns for "Loki" Season 2 and as Hunter D-90, enjoys a delightfully awkward conversation with Mobius in which he almost apologizes for the whole "killing him" thing. Almost.