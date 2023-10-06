Loki Season 2: Who Plays Hunter D-90?
Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Ouroboros"
Everyone knows that Marvel's Disney+ original series "Loki" stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular trickster god of Norse mythology, complete with shiny hair and an irrepressible need to be the snarkiest person in the room, but fewer people are familiar with the supporting cast. No, we're not talking about Owen Wilson or Gugu Mbatha-Raw; we're not even talking about Ke Huy Quan, a more recent addition. No, all of these incredible talents have demanded the Hollywood spotlight at one point or another, and their names are well-known. We're talking about someone whose career might not feature similar top billing yet: Neil Ellice, a Scottish actor whose voice might be more famous than his face.
Ellice portrays Hunter D-90, the stick-in-the-mud Minuteman who prunes Mobius (Wilson) on Ravonna Renslayer's (Mbatha-Raw) orders. However, he changes his tune after he realizes that every single member of the Time Variance Authority is a kidnapped, memory-wiped, and brainwashed variant, stolen from somewhere on the timeline. Apparently, it's a lot harder to commit genocide when you qualify as a potential candidate for the aforementioned murder spree. Who knew, right? Like many supporting cast members, Ellice returns for "Loki" Season 2 and as Hunter D-90, enjoys a delightfully awkward conversation with Mobius in which he almost apologizes for the whole "killing him" thing. Almost.
Neil Ellice: theater kid, outdoorsman, gym bro
Neil Ellice seems to find great success in his portrayals of soldiers who know how to follow orders. Obviously, there's Hunter D-90, but there's also Captain John MacTavish, better known by his code name, Soap, from the "Call of Duty" video game franchise. Ellice voices the character in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" as well as all three "Call of Duty: Warzone" games. Outside of these projects, however, which he proudly features at the top of his social media pages, his résumé is relatively sparse, with his only other roles unnamed background characters.
Before entering the professional screen and voice acting business, Ellice performed onstage. His education prepared him for live theater since he trained at the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art's Shakespeare Summer School. Yes, that means that our muscle-bound Minuteman is a former theater kid. He's also something of an outdoorsman, based on his love of hiking and the countryside. On top of all that, he appears to be a dedicated gym bro ... and this is starting to sound dangerously like a dating profile bio, isn't it?
Neil Ellice's two major roles take his voice to opposite extremes
In November 2022, Neil Ellice sat down with Dan Allen Gaming for an interview about "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" in support of the charities Game on Cancer and Call of Duty Endowment. While he's proud of his Scottish heritage — his Instagram bio sports the phrase "alba gu brath," which is Scottish Gaelic for "Scotland forever" — it appears that his natural Scottish accent wasn't quite Scottish enough for Soap, so he ramped it up to make the character's Glasgow origins more believable.
Conversely, Ellice's Scottish accent is entirely absent on "Loki" – the best description of Hunter D-90's voice is "angry American monotone." Most of the time, though, he just stares in moody silence, which seems to be his modus operandi. Even getting to the point where he could half apologize to Mobius must have exerted every ounce of his willpower. But hey, that's growth. Maybe he'll get more time in "Loki" Season 2 to squeeze out the other half of that apology.
