The Acolyte: Who Could Keanu Reeves Play? What The High Republic Can Tell Us

With "The Acolyte," Lucasfilm is set to explore a new era where the Jedi are at the height of their power, taking audiences back 100 years before "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." The Disney+ series already has a stellar cast, including "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-Jae. However, according to Forbes, Keanu Reeves will cameo in the show. "Star Wars" fans have long wanted the "John Wick" star to join a galaxy far, far away, and it looks like that's finally happening. So, who could he be playing?

At Star Wars Celebration Europe, Lucasfilm revealed that Rebecca Henderson would bring fan-favorite Jedi Vernestra Rwoh to life in "The Acolyte." With that in mind, Reeves would be an excellent choice to play her Jedi Master, Stellan Gios. During the High Republic era, Gios helped the Order defend the galaxy numerous times, including in the Great Hyperspace Disaster, the subsequent Emergences, and the Nihil's attack on Valo, where he gave his all to protect Supreme Chancellor Lina Soh. He eventually gave his life to save hundreds of others, piloting the doomed Starlight Beacon station into the ocean to dodge a city on Eiram.

Reeves bears a resemblance to Jedi Master Gios, with both rocking medium-length hair and a beard. If the actor were to suit up in Jedi robes, "The Acolyte" could use him to explore Vernstra Rwoh's backstory, including the training that resulted in her quick rise to the rank of Jedi Knight.