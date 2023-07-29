The Acolyte: Who Could Keanu Reeves Play? What The High Republic Can Tell Us
With "The Acolyte," Lucasfilm is set to explore a new era where the Jedi are at the height of their power, taking audiences back 100 years before "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." The Disney+ series already has a stellar cast, including "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-Jae. However, according to Forbes, Keanu Reeves will cameo in the show. "Star Wars" fans have long wanted the "John Wick" star to join a galaxy far, far away, and it looks like that's finally happening. So, who could he be playing?
At Star Wars Celebration Europe, Lucasfilm revealed that Rebecca Henderson would bring fan-favorite Jedi Vernestra Rwoh to life in "The Acolyte." With that in mind, Reeves would be an excellent choice to play her Jedi Master, Stellan Gios. During the High Republic era, Gios helped the Order defend the galaxy numerous times, including in the Great Hyperspace Disaster, the subsequent Emergences, and the Nihil's attack on Valo, where he gave his all to protect Supreme Chancellor Lina Soh. He eventually gave his life to save hundreds of others, piloting the doomed Starlight Beacon station into the ocean to dodge a city on Eiram.
Reeves bears a resemblance to Jedi Master Gios, with both rocking medium-length hair and a beard. If the actor were to suit up in Jedi robes, "The Acolyte" could use him to explore Vernstra Rwoh's backstory, including the training that resulted in her quick rise to the rank of Jedi Knight.
Lucasfilm could bring a fan cast to life
Of course, it's practically impossible to talk about Keanu Reeves and "Star Wars" without mentioning Revan. Fans have long hoped the Jedi-turned-Sith-turned-Jedi would appear in Disney's newly-established canon, and Reeves has always been a popular choice to bring the character to life.
In Star Wars Legends, Revan was the main character of the video game "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic." As a Jedi Knight, he left the Order, becoming a Sith Lord and forming a Sith Empire that stood against the Jedi and the Republic. However, after suffering amnesia, Revan retrained as a Jedi, fighting against the empire he created and eventually destroying the Sith.
There's only one issue regarding any theories about Revan appearing in "The Acolyte." His story takes place during the Old Republic, setting it thousands of years before the High Republic and the Disney+ series. However, as it currently stands, the character is entirely non-canon, meaning Lucasfilm could easily switch things up, integrating him into the High Republic era if he were to appear in "The Acolyte." While that decision would likely upset some, "Star Wars" fans mainly just want to see Revan in live-action, and if Lucasfilm signed Reeves as the actor to do that, it would undoubtedly please countless fans. Of course, this is all speculation, but with "The Acolyte" depicting the rise of the Sith, what better character to include than a Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Revan?