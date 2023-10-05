Drew Barrymore Show Head Writers Reportedly Exit Following WGA Strike Debacle

Actor-TV host Drew Barrymore's talk show has suffered a big casualty following the settlement of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the three co-head writers of "The Drew Barrymore Show'" — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe — have passed on an offer to return to the CBS program ahead of its return to the airwaves on October 16. The action comes after the controversy that erupted on September 10, when the host announced "The Drew Barrymore Show" would return without its writers so she could begin production on its 4th season.

Barrymore's announcement was met with intense scrutiny and picketing in front of the show's Manhattan studio by several striking workers. Following an ill-fated attempt to explain her decision in a now-deleted video, Barrymore relented to the pressure from her peers over her plans to continue production on September 17 and as a result, she paused the show's return.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore posted on her Instagram. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

The WGA and the AMPTP reached a deal to end the strike on September 26.