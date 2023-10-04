The Exorcist: Believer's Rotten Tomatoes Score Proves The Franchise Needs To Die

"The Exorcist" from 1973 remains one of the greatest horror movies of all time, and provided a template for an entire genre of demonic-possession films. Unfortunately, none of the "Exorcist" sequels and prequels hold a candle to the original, and that trend seems to continue with the newest offering — "The Exorcist: Believer."

As of this writing, the newest installment of the franchise has a 24% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes from 70 reviews. This officially puts it as the third-lowest-rated "Exorcist" film in history, right above 1977's "Exorcist II: The Heretic" (9%) and 2004's "Exorcist: The Beginning" (11%).

Rotten Tomatoes cuts 1990's "The Exorcist III" (58%) a little more slack. And while 30% is usually considered an abysmal Rotten Tomatoes score, it makes 2005's "Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist" one of the most successful films of its accursed kind. After decades of misguided attempts to live up to the legacy of "The Exorcist," maybe Hollywood should move on to a different horror franchise? Especially considering how, depending on how other reviews shake out, the most recent movie's score could continue plummeting lower than the depths of hell itself.

The consensus appears to be that "The Exorcist: Believer" doesn't do anything more interesting or unique than its predecessors. Reviewers weren't kind, with William Bibbiani of The Wrap writing, "It's not ambitious enough to be interesting, nor is it powerful enough to get under the skin. It evades serious discussions of faith and uses the underlying depth of the series as a basis for little more than fan service and generic plot." With reviews like that, it's looking like this is one horror series that's better off dead.