David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Deceiver Is Coming To Haunt You In Spring 2025

David Gordon Green has big plans for his "The Exorcist" sequel.

Director William Friedkin shocked viewers around the world when he debuted "The Exorcist" in the winter of 1973. The supernatural-thriller, which follows actress Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) roping in two Exorcists to save her possessed daughter Regan (Linda Blair), became a cultural and financial juggernaut. The film became a must-see event, receiving a medley of Oscar nods and, to date, is considered one of the best horror films of all time. Like most successful horror projects, it spawned several sequels and prequels, though none matched the critical reception of the original.

After the financial success of his "Halloween" sequel trilogy, director David Gordon Green set his sights on the next horror property he could revive, landing on "The Exorcist." Earlier today, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse debuted the first trailer for Green's "The Exorcist: Believer," which sees Ellen Burstyn's Chris MacNeil return to the franchise. In "Believer," Leslie Odom Jr.'s character will seek out Chris to help save his daughter and her friend, who are both possessed by a demon.

While "The Exorcist: Believer," won't hit cinemas until October, Green and Universal Pictures are already focused on building up the future of the franchise. The studio has dated a sequel, titled "The Exorcist: Deceiver," for April 18 2025, per The Hollywood Reporter. The second film in the revival series will receive a wide release, though a director hasn't been confirmed as of this writing. But the buck doesn't stop at "Deceiver," as Universal Pictures and Green are going all in on "The Exorcist," confirming that a third sequel is also planned.