Chucky Season 3 Actor Debuted As A Very Different Character In Season 2

As of Season 3, Devon Sawa is no longer the only "Chucky" actor to play multiple unrelated characters on the TV series. In Season 1, Episode 1, Sawa portrays brothers Luke and Logan Wheeler. Then, in Season 2, he's Catholic school headmaster Father Bryce, before becoming United States President James Collins in Season 3. Lara Jean Chorostecki, meanwhile, plays the president's wife Charlotte Collins in what is actually her second role on the "Chucky" TV show.

Throughout "Chucky" Season 2, Chorostecki plays School of the Incarnate Lord nun Sister Ruth. While Father Bryce seems to have the main trio of teens' best interests at heart in his own unhelpful way, Sister Ruth is outright hostile to Jake (Zackary Arthur) and his friends. Eventually, she starts taking orders from Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) after deciding that he's somehow Jesus Christ in an earthly vessel. In her final act of devotion, she takes Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) hostage to help malicious therapist Dr. Mixter (Rosemary Dunsmore) ensure Chucky's survival. To save Lexy's life, Glenda (Lachlan Watson) throws a knife into Sister Ruth's eye, killing her.

Whereas Sister Ruth is volatile and meanspirited, First Lady Charlotte Collins appears to be kind and well-adjusted. Especially after taking into account the fact she wears a nun's habit for much of Season 2, plenty of viewers may not realize that both of these characters are, in fact, played by the same woman.