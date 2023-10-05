Chucky Season 3 Actor Debuted As A Very Different Character In Season 2
As of Season 3, Devon Sawa is no longer the only "Chucky" actor to play multiple unrelated characters on the TV series. In Season 1, Episode 1, Sawa portrays brothers Luke and Logan Wheeler. Then, in Season 2, he's Catholic school headmaster Father Bryce, before becoming United States President James Collins in Season 3. Lara Jean Chorostecki, meanwhile, plays the president's wife Charlotte Collins in what is actually her second role on the "Chucky" TV show.
Throughout "Chucky" Season 2, Chorostecki plays School of the Incarnate Lord nun Sister Ruth. While Father Bryce seems to have the main trio of teens' best interests at heart in his own unhelpful way, Sister Ruth is outright hostile to Jake (Zackary Arthur) and his friends. Eventually, she starts taking orders from Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) after deciding that he's somehow Jesus Christ in an earthly vessel. In her final act of devotion, she takes Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) hostage to help malicious therapist Dr. Mixter (Rosemary Dunsmore) ensure Chucky's survival. To save Lexy's life, Glenda (Lachlan Watson) throws a knife into Sister Ruth's eye, killing her.
Whereas Sister Ruth is volatile and meanspirited, First Lady Charlotte Collins appears to be kind and well-adjusted. Especially after taking into account the fact she wears a nun's habit for much of Season 2, plenty of viewers may not realize that both of these characters are, in fact, played by the same woman.
Chucky regularly casts actors in multiple roles
While Devon Sawa and Lara Jean Chorostecki are the only two "Chucky" actors to play multiple characters with no fundamental relationship to one another, a few other actors have played more than one distinct character on the show.
Most obviously, Jennifer Tilly portrays both serial killer Tiffany Valentine and a version of her real-life self in accordance with the relationship established between these two characters in "Seed of Chucky." Then, in "Chucky" Season 2, Nica Pierce actor Fiona Dourif appears as Charles Lee Ray in flashbacks, taking on her father Brad Dourif's role from the original "Child's Play" film. And, of course, since Chucky's spirit can possess humans, Sawa, Fiona Dourif, and Rosemary Dunsmore have all technically played the show's titular baddie.
That said, Chorostecki's dual roles are distinct from each of these cases in that they're not linked to one another but two entirely unrelated characters. Since Sawa will most likely play a new character each season for as long as "Chucky" continues, it's possible that Chorostecki too has established herself as a hallmark of the TV series moving forward, should it last beyond Season 3.