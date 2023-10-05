Ahsoka's Best Episode According To IMDb
"Ahsoka" Season 1 is officially in the books. And most of those who've seen the Star Wars TV show can confirm it's a trip to the galaxy far, far away well worth taking. The adventure unfolds over eight episodes, with Rosario Dawson reprising the role. The tale of Ahsoka Tanon began in the beloved animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," with the live-action chapter following the former Jedi's life after the Galactic Empire's fall.
Ahsoka's post-Clone Wars journey has proven exceedingly fruitful, with creator Dave Filoni and his team fleshing out the central player in genuinely intriguing ways. However, according to the IMDb rankings, all episodes of "Ahsoka" are not created equal. And per those who've chimed in to rate each episode on the site, the series hit its stride when it opened the second half of its season, with fans bestowing an impressive 9.2 rating on Episode 5, "Part Five: Shadow Warrior."
That episode is a standout indeed, with Ahsoka spending much of it trading lines with her former master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). If Christensen's return wasn't enough to make "Shadow Warrior" memorable, the ensuing tête-à-tête surely sealed the deal. And even if the episode arguably bent slightly to the will of shameless fan service, even naysayers might agree it does so in a compelling fashion.
Ahsoka Episode 4 came in a distant second
The 9.2 rating earned "Shadow Warrior" the top spot of the IMDb "Ahsoka" rankings by a pretty wide margin, with the nearest competitor dropping half a point back. In second place is the episode that directly preceded "Shadow Warrior," "Part Four: Fallen Jedi," which earned a more-than-respectable 8.7. And if you've seen that thrilling chapter in the saga, you know the score is well-earned, to say the least. You might even argue it deserves a much higher rating than it scored.
Rounding out the vaunted Top 3 is the season finale, "Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord," which found Ahsoka and her allies desperately trying to prevent the escape of the abominable Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson). It earned a score of 8.4. Episodes 6 and 7 follow, slotting into the fourth and fifth holes, respectively, with scores of 8.3 and 8.0. Those results illustrate viewers felt the series lost some narrative steam after "Shadow Warrior."
It seems fans were less than enamored with "Ahsoka" in the early days of its run, with the first three episodes all pulling scores below 8. Of these, Episode 2 fared best, earning a mark of 7.9. The series premiere followed with a 7.8, and the 3rd episode proved the least-loved with a 7.4 rating. All scores are subject to change as users continue to rate "Ahsoka" episodes. But given how far ahead of its competitors "Shadow Warrior" is, it's safe to assume the top spot is likely secure for many moons to come.