Ahsoka's Best Episode According To IMDb

"Ahsoka" Season 1 is officially in the books. And most of those who've seen the Star Wars TV show can confirm it's a trip to the galaxy far, far away well worth taking. The adventure unfolds over eight episodes, with Rosario Dawson reprising the role. The tale of Ahsoka Tanon began in the beloved animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," with the live-action chapter following the former Jedi's life after the Galactic Empire's fall.

Ahsoka's post-Clone Wars journey has proven exceedingly fruitful, with creator Dave Filoni and his team fleshing out the central player in genuinely intriguing ways. However, according to the IMDb rankings, all episodes of "Ahsoka" are not created equal. And per those who've chimed in to rate each episode on the site, the series hit its stride when it opened the second half of its season, with fans bestowing an impressive 9.2 rating on Episode 5, "Part Five: Shadow Warrior."

That episode is a standout indeed, with Ahsoka spending much of it trading lines with her former master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). If Christensen's return wasn't enough to make "Shadow Warrior" memorable, the ensuing tête-à-tête surely sealed the deal. And even if the episode arguably bent slightly to the will of shameless fan service, even naysayers might agree it does so in a compelling fashion.