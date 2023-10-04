Critical Role's Brian Foster Sued Over Extremely Disturbing Allegations
Fans of the "Dungeons & Dragons" web series "Critical Role" were shocked when host and producer Brian Wayne Foster departed the show in 2021. His departure gained greater clarity in the summer of 2023. Ex-fiancée Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in "The Last of Us" video games and portrayed the small role of Ellie's mother in the HBO adaptation, claimed a history of abuse and filed a restraining order against Foster following his exit from the Dungeons & Dragons series. That restraining order expired last month, and according to Page Six, Johnson and six other women, including her sister, filed a civil suit against Foster on October 3, accusing him of "domestic violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery and assault and stalking."
Johnson left him after she reportedly found two airsoft guns in his possession and discovered he was tracking her home security cameras. Court documents obtained by Page Six state how Ashley Johnson feared for her safety with Brian Wayne Foster. The civil suit reads, "Foster's threats to extort Johnson by releasing personal information as well as his consistent acts of physical intimidation including but not limited to punching through glass, throwing objects, and screaming obscenities in her face, have left Johnson scared, intimidated, off-balance, confused, traumatized, and under constant duress for years."
Foster's alleged abuse extended to Johnson's other family members, as the suit mentions how Foster made unwanted sexual comments and advances toward Johnson's sister, Haylie Langseth, all while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Brian W. Foster's history of alleged abuse dates back to at least 2019
Other women who are part of the civil suit claim Foster used his power and influence as a celebrity to intimidate and groom them, sometimes in public settings. Additional members of the "Critical Role" team are also part of the suit, including Product Design and Development Manager Adrienne Cho. She claims Foster harassed and groped her when the two sat next to each other during an event. "Critical Role" producer Danielle Carr also claims to be on the receiving end of Foster's advances about him wanting to have sex with her, which extended into him demanding she send topless photos of herself, which she felt coerced into sending out of fear and manipulation.
Foster hasn't commented on the civil suit filing as of yet, but he did release a statement following the court filing in May 2023: "The real loss for me is the inspiration my story has been to people all over the world who know about my journey through recovery from the use of heroin, alcohol, and other substances I used to self-medicate, and who have been inspired by my stories, my music, and my writing to quit or get help."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.