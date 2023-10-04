Critical Role's Brian Foster Sued Over Extremely Disturbing Allegations

Fans of the "Dungeons & Dragons" web series "Critical Role" were shocked when host and producer Brian Wayne Foster departed the show in 2021. His departure gained greater clarity in the summer of 2023. Ex-fiancée Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in "The Last of Us" video games and portrayed the small role of Ellie's mother in the HBO adaptation, claimed a history of abuse and filed a restraining order against Foster following his exit from the Dungeons & Dragons series. That restraining order expired last month, and according to Page Six, Johnson and six other women, including her sister, filed a civil suit against Foster on October 3, accusing him of "domestic violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery and assault and stalking."

Johnson left him after she reportedly found two airsoft guns in his possession and discovered he was tracking her home security cameras. Court documents obtained by Page Six state how Ashley Johnson feared for her safety with Brian Wayne Foster. The civil suit reads, "Foster's threats to extort Johnson by releasing personal information as well as his consistent acts of physical intimidation including but not limited to punching through glass, throwing objects, and screaming obscenities in her face, have left Johnson scared, intimidated, off-balance, confused, traumatized, and under constant duress for years."

Foster's alleged abuse extended to Johnson's other family members, as the suit mentions how Foster made unwanted sexual comments and advances toward Johnson's sister, Haylie Langseth, all while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.