Critical Role: Brian Foster's Controversial Exit From D&D Series Explained

From 2016 to 2021, Brian W. Foster served as the host and producer of "Talks Machina” — a weekly podcast that centered around the "Dungeons & Dragons" actual play series "Critical Role," the latter of which serves as the basis for Amazon Studios' "The Legend of Vox Machina." In addition to hosting "Talks Machina," Foster also appeared in several "Critical Role" one-shots as a player character and served as Dungeon Master for the "Critical Role" miniseries "UnDeadwood."

Because Foster was practically the face of "Talks Machina," fans were undoubtedly shocked when it was announced that Foster would be leaving "Critical Role" in August 2021. While Foster's exit seemed amicable at first (with the "Critical Role" Twitter account stating they had "nothing but mad love and support" for his future endeavors), his departure from the series quickly became controversial. On November 3, 2021, Brian Foster spoke about his exit on his official Twitch account, claiming that he never wanted to leave "Talks Machina" in the first place.

"There's a lot I can't say about the 'Critical Role' situation," Foster explained during his stream. "I'm not doing a show that I used to do, right? For reasons outside of my control." This discussion led to fan speculation about behind-the-scenes drama that might have led to Foster's exit from the company, speculation that has only grown stronger now that Foster is facing allegations of domestic abuse and violence.