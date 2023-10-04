Are Ahsoka's Sabine & Shin Hati In Love? Star Wars' Powerful New Ship Explained
From the dawn of the internet, there has been shipping, where fans desire two fictional characters to form a romantic bond, regardless of the story's actual text. Sometimes, there are breadcrumbs to hint there could be underlying feelings. In other instances, fans just want to see attractive people get together. "Star Wars" has been the subject of much shipping over the years, and thanks to "Ahsoka," there's a new relationship for fans to fawn over — the one between Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).
The pair have been dubbed "WolfWren" by the shipping fandom. "Wolf" stems from the word "Hati," which is the name of a wolf that chases the moon in Norse mythology. At first glance, it may seem odd to pair the two together. After all, they were on opposing sides throughout "Ahsoka," dueling in the first episode, resulting in Shin stabbing Sabine with her lightsaber. However, plenty of fans love a good "enemies to lovers" arc or, at the very least, an "enemies to allies" arc.
While much of this shipping may come from wishful thinking, there is a curious moment in Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away" — where Sabine and Shin share a lingering glance at one another before landing on Peridea. That's all it takes for the shipping community to run wild, and a quick search for "WolfWren" on Tumblr will produce ample fan art of the two being all cutesy together.
Could Shin Hati join the light side of the Force?
Even if it's unlikely Sabine Wren and Shin Hati will develop romantic feelings for one another, they share similarities. They're both Padawans to Jedi who don't fully abide by the Order. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) left the Order after facing false accusations and becoming disillusioned. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is also not purely a Jedi, operating in a middle ground between the light and dark sides of the Force. It makes sense Sabine and Shin would become kindred spirits, to the point where even fans who aren't fully onboard with WolfWren think they'll be connected in some manner.
This was a discussion topic on Reddit, where many people analyzed Shin's potential character arc. Redditor u/seena_unlocked offered this point of view, "Yeah I don't get a romantic vibe, but [S]hin is definitely very interested in Sabine for some reason. Maybe it has something to do with Sabine getting one up on her despite her lack of [F]orce ability." Others think Shin is fascinated by Sabine and her commitment to reuniting with her friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Redditor u/jesseberdinka posits, "You also don't know how sheltered Shin has been. Her whole worldview may have been shaped by [Baylan]. This may be the first time she's sensed the world of the Jedi regardless of how [F]orce sensitive Sabine turns out to be, and I imagine there's a certain amount of fascination and curiosity that goes with that."
Sabine and Shin present interesting new wrinkles for how Force users can operate. They're connected that way, so it's only natural people are eager to see them connect further. Regardless of how this ship plays out, fans clearly want more Sabine and Shin to factor into the future of "Star Wars."