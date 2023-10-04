Are Ahsoka's Sabine & Shin Hati In Love? Star Wars' Powerful New Ship Explained

From the dawn of the internet, there has been shipping, where fans desire two fictional characters to form a romantic bond, regardless of the story's actual text. Sometimes, there are breadcrumbs to hint there could be underlying feelings. In other instances, fans just want to see attractive people get together. "Star Wars" has been the subject of much shipping over the years, and thanks to "Ahsoka," there's a new relationship for fans to fawn over — the one between Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

The pair have been dubbed "WolfWren" by the shipping fandom. "Wolf" stems from the word "Hati," which is the name of a wolf that chases the moon in Norse mythology. At first glance, it may seem odd to pair the two together. After all, they were on opposing sides throughout "Ahsoka," dueling in the first episode, resulting in Shin stabbing Sabine with her lightsaber. However, plenty of fans love a good "enemies to lovers" arc or, at the very least, an "enemies to allies" arc.

While much of this shipping may come from wishful thinking, there is a curious moment in Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away" — where Sabine and Shin share a lingering glance at one another before landing on Peridea. That's all it takes for the shipping community to run wild, and a quick search for "WolfWren" on Tumblr will produce ample fan art of the two being all cutesy together.