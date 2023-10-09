The Bambi Remake May Change Disney's Most Traumatizing Scene

It's standard fare now for Disney to return to its treasured collection of animated movies, and one of the next classics getting the live-action treatment is the 1942 tearjerker "Bambi." The iconic story of the fawn with saucepan-sized peepers will get the same computer-generated polish as "The Jungle Book" and "The Lion King." However, a former writer for the film thinks that a significant alteration to the story may save a new generation from asking parents that horrific question, "Where's Bambi's mom gone?" after she's shot dead by a hunter off-screen.

Screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer spoke to Collider's Perri Nemiroff about the gig that she had to part from to work on her directorial debut, the Stephen King-inspired prequel "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines." Going against the grain laid out by the original, Anderson Beer theorized, "There's a treatment of the mom dying that I think some kids, some parents these days, are more sensitive about than they were in the past. And I think that's one of the reasons that they haven't shown it to their children."

While Anderson Beer's perspective may be a considerate one, it would greatly alter one of Disney's most beloved movies and its historical moment in a way that should've been applied elsewhere. If this death were taken away, why wasn't the same action taken for Mufasa's death in "The Lion King"? Either way, Anderson Beer thinks she has an answer to work around the moment and still stay true to the original film.