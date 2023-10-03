How Mean Girls Fans Can Watch The Full Movie For Free (Warning: It's Ridiculous)

Rejoice, "Mean Girls" fans, for today is October 3, the national holiday for those who are both for and anti-Plastic. The teen-comedy, which highlights all the lows and perils of high school, debuted in 2004 and instantly became a classic. Widely beloved and quoted to this day, "Mean Girls" has taken on a life of its own, emerging as one of the definitive works from the early 2000s. The Tina Fey-penned flick launched several of its stars (Rachel McAdams, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Seyfried) to stardom and continues to persist in its relevancy.

While speaking with The New York Times in 2014, McAdams, who played Queen Bee Regina George, expressed how she was taken aback by the film's legacy. "[The success] was surprising to me because when you're making something, you kind of have no concept of it," McAdams admitted. To celebrate the film's legacy and the impact it has had on popular culture, Paramount has made the Mark Waters-directed film available for fans to watch for free on October 3. Quick recap: October 3 is "Mean Girls" day because it's the day Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady (Lindsay Lohan) what day it was (it was October 3, by the way).

To make the day a bit more exciting, the studio behind the cult comedy has debuted the film on TikTok, the video-sharing platform, for fans to watch. Seeing as TikTok emphasizes short-form, bite-sized videos as opposed to feature-length films, "Mean Girls" is available to watch in full across 23 clips on the social media site. As great as it is to celebrate "Mean Girls," fans can't help but point out how ridiculous this marketing move is.