The Fall Of The House Of Usher's Preacher's Ties To Edgar Allan Poe Explained
Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher" is more than just a live-action interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe's similarly titled short story — it also serves as a safe haven for any and all references to the author's work. For instance, actor Mark Redfield — who portrays the nameless preacher tasked with eulogizing the staggering quantity of fallen Ushers — might have been selected for the role because of his notable history with Poe-related endeavors. In 2006, Redfield directed, wrote, produced, and starred in "The Death of Poe," an independent film that dramatizes the famous writer's later years and mental health struggles.
Additionally, in 2009, Redfield appeared in "Dark and Stormy Night," an independent parody film that draws its name from a literary phrase (sort of) coined by Sir Edward George Earle Lytton Bulwer-Lytton that Poe himself is famous for using in a short story originally published under the name "The Bargain Lost." The line is as follows: "It was a dark and stormy night. The rain fell in cataracts; and drowsy citizens started, from dreams of the deluge, to gaze upon the boisterous sea, which foamed and bellowed for admittance into the proud towers and marble palaces."
As if that weren't enough to suggest a particular fondness for Poe, Redfield sells canvas prints that feature famous characters and historical figures on his website. One such print is titled "Poe is the Man on the Moon" and it depicts exactly what the name describes. That same website also sells audiobooks based on Poe's work narrated by Redfield, including "Haunted House of Usher."
Mark Redfield helped produce Edgar Allan Poe's 200th birthday event
Mark Redfield's dedication to Edgar Allan Poe goes even further because, in 2009, he helped orchestrate a series of events that included a funeral for the late author that celebrated Poe as a wildly significant artist in a way that he never enjoyed during his 40 years of life. The project, which took place in Baltimore, Maryland, courtesy of the Poe House and Museum, received global coverage.
During an interview with Jessie Lilley, Redfield said, "We began to focus on the January 2009 birthday celebration. [Poe House and Museum director] Jeff Jerome had ambitious ideas about what he wanted to do, kicking it all off with a bang with the birthday. He wanted to do things that were more theatrical ... other than the usual parade of Poe impersonators ... my initial contribution to the 2009 birthday celebration was to adapt and stage Poe's 'Hop-Frog.'"
While Redfield's passion for bygone writers extends well beyond Poe to include the likes of H. P. Lovecraft and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, his work always seems to gravitate back to the man who wrote "The Raven." It isn't surprising at all for Netflix to cast him in "The Fall of the House of Usher," even if it's only to stand behind a podium for a handful of shots. This attention to detail helps make this adaptation creator Mike Flanagan's best series yet.
"The Fall of the House of Usher" is now streaming on Netflix.