The Fall Of The House Of Usher's Preacher's Ties To Edgar Allan Poe Explained

Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher" is more than just a live-action interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe's similarly titled short story — it also serves as a safe haven for any and all references to the author's work. For instance, actor Mark Redfield — who portrays the nameless preacher tasked with eulogizing the staggering quantity of fallen Ushers — might have been selected for the role because of his notable history with Poe-related endeavors. In 2006, Redfield directed, wrote, produced, and starred in "The Death of Poe," an independent film that dramatizes the famous writer's later years and mental health struggles.

Additionally, in 2009, Redfield appeared in "Dark and Stormy Night," an independent parody film that draws its name from a literary phrase (sort of) coined by Sir Edward George Earle Lytton Bulwer-Lytton that Poe himself is famous for using in a short story originally published under the name "The Bargain Lost." The line is as follows: "It was a dark and stormy night. The rain fell in cataracts; and drowsy citizens started, from dreams of the deluge, to gaze upon the boisterous sea, which foamed and bellowed for admittance into the proud towers and marble palaces."

As if that weren't enough to suggest a particular fondness for Poe, Redfield sells canvas prints that feature famous characters and historical figures on his website. One such print is titled "Poe is the Man on the Moon" and it depicts exactly what the name describes. That same website also sells audiobooks based on Poe's work narrated by Redfield, including "Haunted House of Usher."