Arrowverse Co-Creator Andrew Kreisberg Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

On October 3, Vanity Fair broke the news that Andrew Kreisberg — one of the three creators of The CW's "Arrow" and the Arrowverse, fired by parent company Warner Bros. in 2017 — was arrested for alleged sexual assault in March.

In court documents that Vanity Fair obtained, a friend of Kreisberg's wife alleged that, at a New York bar mitzvah they attended in May of 2022, Kreisberg approached her and made unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature. After his accuser took her story to police, they charged him with misdemeanor forcible touching.

"A person is guilty of Forcible Touching when he or she intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person or for the purpose of gratifying the actor's sexual desire," reads the New York penal code.

Kreisberg turned himself in to police on March 23, 2023. On August 8, a judge presiding over his case ruled that, as long as Kreisberg continues to receive psychiatric therapy and satisfies other conditions set by the court, the charge will be dismissed. In a statement to Vanity Fair, Kreisberg's lawyers asserted that he's innocent. His case's next hearing will be in February.