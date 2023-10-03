Arrowverse Co-Creator Andrew Kreisberg Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault
On October 3, Vanity Fair broke the news that Andrew Kreisberg — one of the three creators of The CW's "Arrow" and the Arrowverse, fired by parent company Warner Bros. in 2017 — was arrested for alleged sexual assault in March.
In court documents that Vanity Fair obtained, a friend of Kreisberg's wife alleged that, at a New York bar mitzvah they attended in May of 2022, Kreisberg approached her and made unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature. After his accuser took her story to police, they charged him with misdemeanor forcible touching.
"A person is guilty of Forcible Touching when he or she intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person or for the purpose of gratifying the actor's sexual desire," reads the New York penal code.
Kreisberg turned himself in to police on March 23, 2023. On August 8, a judge presiding over his case ruled that, as long as Kreisberg continues to receive psychiatric therapy and satisfies other conditions set by the court, the charge will be dismissed. In a statement to Vanity Fair, Kreisberg's lawyers asserted that he's innocent. His case's next hearing will be in February.
Warner Bros. fired Andrew Kreisberg in 2017 after multiple harassment allegations surfaced
Author Maureen Ryan, who broke the news of Andrew Kreisberg's March 2023 arrest for Vanity Fair, previously spoke to 19 sources in 2017 who alleged that he exhibited inappropriate verbal and/or physical behavior in their shared workplace. Warner Bros. ended up firing Andrew Kreisberg in November of 2017.
After Kreisberg's firing, lead "Supergirl" actor Melissa Benoist published a lengthy statement addressing the situation, without naming him by name, to her Instagram account. "This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. But I'm an optimist. I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard," she wrote.
Ryan contacted some of Kreisberg's former co-workers in light of his recent arrest. "Honestly, hearing about this arrest is horrifying," one of them stated.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).