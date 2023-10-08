Exorcist: Believer Faces The Same Mistake As David Gordon Green's Halloween Reboot

It's not that Green's trilogy is simply unsubtle. It's that his characters repeatedly arrive at our conclusions, and then articulate them at us with a didacticism that would make Ice T's Detective Tutuola blush. By the end of "Halloween Kills," one almost expects Laurie to turn to the camera and tell us what we're meant to take from what we've just seen.

Oh wait, that is what happens. Minus the camera bit.

While talking to Will Patton's Frank Hawkins — or rather, the viewer, since this is not how people talk — she says: "The more he kills, the more he transcends into something else impossible to defeat: Fear. People are afraid. That is the true curse of Michael. You can't defeat it with brute force. It is the essence of evil. The anger that divides us. It is the terror that grows stronger when we try to hide."

For starters, this trite little prose poem of a monologue doesn't actually make sense when it you break it down, and hold it up against the events of the films. If anything, it contradicts itself, particularly where its muddled commentary about mob mentality is concerned. Either Green doesn't think we'll notice this, or, he has such little faith in Michael as a metaphor — and in that metaphor's ability to relay its own commentary about the human condition while still being fun and scary — that he's willing to wrap it in another line of commentary, contradictions be damned. This is what happens when you don't trust your story or your audience: a movie that shouts at the viewer, ultimately saying nothing at all.

Tragically, no matter how well-received Green's "The Exorcist: Believer" is or isn't, odds are this is exactly what we can expect.