Loki Season 2: Who Plays X-5?
"Loki" Season 2 brings everyone's favorite god of mischief back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but he's not alone. Marvel Studios' first foray into a multi-season show introduces plenty of new characters, like O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), General Dox (Kate Dickie), and X-5 (Rafael Casal), a Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent with quite the disdain for Mobius (Owen Wilson) and his love of Jet Skis.
Although "Loki" Season 2 is Casal's most mainstream project to date, the actor has had enough appearances in his relatively young career to leave viewers wondering where they've seen him before. In 2018, he starred in the critically acclaimed movie "Blindspotting," writing and acting alongside longtime friend Daveed Diggs to bring the culture and reality of Oakland, California, to life on-screen. Casal also starred in, produced, and served as showrunner for Starz's spin-off sequel series of the same name.
Additionally, the actor was part of the ensemble cast of "Bad Education," playing Kyle Contreras alongside Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano, and Allison Janney in HBO's award-winning television movie on America's largest public school embezzlement case. He also appeared on the 2019 revival of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" as the main villain, Mr. Tophat, and played John Cook on Showtime's "The Good Lord Bird" miniseries.
Casal has teased his Loki role
"Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 introduces X-5 as a seemingly strict TVA agent who delivers Mobius and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) to the TVA's judges' council. Based on the Season 2 trailer, fans can expect to see more of Rafael Casal, who seems to be going by the alias Brad Wolfe outside of the TVA. However, you won't catch the actor revealing much about his character anytime soon.
"I cannot even confirm or deny this," Casal joked in April in response to Screen Rant Plus interviewer Tatiana Hullender's comment that he's "Loki" Season 2. "But that's a cool show, and if I was on it, it would be so awesome. I'll bet Tom Hiddleston is the best, I think Owen Wilson seems like a really awesome guy, and that all that cast and crew, I'll bet, are fantastic to work with. And so I'm really excited to see what Season 2 has because I'm a fan."
While Casal found a fun way to adhere to any NDAs he may or may not have with Marvel Studios, "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 officially confirms his MCU debut as X-5, and based on his scenes, it's evident he had a great time filming alongside Hiddleston and Wilson.