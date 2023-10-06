Loki Season 2: Who Plays X-5?

"Loki" Season 2 brings everyone's favorite god of mischief back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but he's not alone. Marvel Studios' first foray into a multi-season show introduces plenty of new characters, like O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), General Dox (Kate Dickie), and X-5 (Rafael Casal), a Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent with quite the disdain for Mobius (Owen Wilson) and his love of Jet Skis.

Although "Loki" Season 2 is Casal's most mainstream project to date, the actor has had enough appearances in his relatively young career to leave viewers wondering where they've seen him before. In 2018, he starred in the critically acclaimed movie "Blindspotting," writing and acting alongside longtime friend Daveed Diggs to bring the culture and reality of Oakland, California, to life on-screen. Casal also starred in, produced, and served as showrunner for Starz's spin-off sequel series of the same name.

Additionally, the actor was part of the ensemble cast of "Bad Education," playing Kyle Contreras alongside Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano, and Allison Janney in HBO's award-winning television movie on America's largest public school embezzlement case. He also appeared on the 2019 revival of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" as the main villain, Mr. Tophat, and played John Cook on Showtime's "The Good Lord Bird" miniseries.