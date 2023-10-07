My 600-Lb Life: Where Is Brianne Dias Now?

Over its 11 seasons, the TLC reality show "My 600-Lb Life" has looked into the lives of people who struggle with their weight, and Younan "Dr. Now" Nowzaradan has created treatment programs to help them lose weight with a combination of dieting and surgery. The participants' life circumstances and health journeys have varied greatly, and many "My 600-Lb Life" stars have passed away after their appearance in the show, for various reasons.

Still, every once in a while the show depicts a truly successful journey that's actually quite heartwarming. Consider Brianne Dias, one of the "My 600-Lb Life" Season 7 stars who's on a quest to lose a dramatic amount of weight. She starts her journey weighing 742 pounds and tackles the show's treatment requirements with dedication. Dias' episode dropped in 2019, and when she returned in 2021 for an episode of the "My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?" spinoff, it was clear that she's stayed true to the mission. In her "Where Are They Now" episode, viewers find out that Dias has continued to lose weight ... around 400 pounds of it, in fact. In addition, she's had surgery to remove the excess skin resulting from the massive weight loss.

Dias also met a new partner in 2020, and they've since gotten married and started a family. She's also kept in touch with Dr. Now after her time on the show — at least, judging by a June 2022 Instagram post in which the doctor is holding Dias' baby.