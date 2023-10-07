NCIS: The Actors Who Almost Played Gibbs Before Mark Harmon

"NCIS" became a small screen success in short order, stepping out from the shadow of its predecessor, "JAG," and then some. The program has been a beloved part of the crime procedural genre since 2003 and has brought viewers numerous iconic stories and characters in that time. Arguably the most recognizable of them all is Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who leads the Naval Criminal Investigative Service from Season 1 to Season 19. As the face of the program, Harmon cemented his legacy as a television icon, though that spot could've gone to any one of multiple different actors.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an oral history of "NCIS," casting director Susan Bluestein said that names such as Alec Baldwin, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Kevin Bacon, Tom Berenger, Val Kilmer, Charlie Sheen, Aidan Quinn, and Patrick Swayze were all considered for the role. However, offers weren't made to any of these actors. Meanwhile, Andrew McCarthy met with "NCIS" creator Donald P. Bellisario to discuss the part, and Scott Glenn had it offered to him, but he turned it down in the end. Eventually, Harmon's name came up in conversation, and the rest is history.

In no time, Harmon's take on Gibbs became a vital piece of the "NCIS" puzzle — so much so that when he bid the series farewell, concerns arose over its longevity.