Who Is The Narrator On Storage Wars & What Other Shows Has He Worked On?

Numerous eclectic personalities have come on "Storage Wars" over the years. Everyone has a favorite, whether it's Mary Padian or Jarrod Schulz, but the show wouldn't be possible without the mysterious narrator who sets up the premise in numerous episodes. But who is the narrator of "Storage Wars?" You may not recognize the face, but if you watch a lot of reality television, you likely recognize the name "Thom Beers" in the credits of many shows.

On IMDb, Thom Beers of "Storage Wars" is listed as the narrator of 171 episodes. But he pulls double duty as he's also an executive producer on the series. Producing is Beers' bread and butter, as he's behind many shows that have gone on to become great successes (and a few you've likely never heard of before). Some of his other major credits include "Deadliest Catch," "Bering Sea Gold," and "Ice Road Truckers." Interestingly enough, one of his first credits in the entertainment industry was as a supervising producer for the first season of "Captain Planet and the Planeteers" from the 1990s. Still, it wouldn't be long until he made waves in the realm of reality TV.

He's affiliated with far too many shows to list here; Beers knows his way around a hit. The three-time Emmy winner has been in this business a long time, and if you enjoy watching shows about dangerous professions, you owe a debt of gratitude to Beers.