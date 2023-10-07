Who Is The Narrator On Storage Wars & What Other Shows Has He Worked On?
Numerous eclectic personalities have come on "Storage Wars" over the years. Everyone has a favorite, whether it's Mary Padian or Jarrod Schulz, but the show wouldn't be possible without the mysterious narrator who sets up the premise in numerous episodes. But who is the narrator of "Storage Wars?" You may not recognize the face, but if you watch a lot of reality television, you likely recognize the name "Thom Beers" in the credits of many shows.
On IMDb, Thom Beers of "Storage Wars" is listed as the narrator of 171 episodes. But he pulls double duty as he's also an executive producer on the series. Producing is Beers' bread and butter, as he's behind many shows that have gone on to become great successes (and a few you've likely never heard of before). Some of his other major credits include "Deadliest Catch," "Bering Sea Gold," and "Ice Road Truckers." Interestingly enough, one of his first credits in the entertainment industry was as a supervising producer for the first season of "Captain Planet and the Planeteers" from the 1990s. Still, it wouldn't be long until he made waves in the realm of reality TV.
He's affiliated with far too many shows to list here; Beers knows his way around a hit. The three-time Emmy winner has been in this business a long time, and if you enjoy watching shows about dangerous professions, you owe a debt of gratitude to Beers.
Thom Beers admitted to juicing up some of the drama on Storage Wars
Thom Beers' work can be found across a variety of networks whether it's "Storage Wars" on A&E or "Deadliest Catch" on Discovery. He's helped create countless hours of television, and he's brought his signature voice along the way. He's also narrated episodes for "Black Gold," "Ax Men," and "Being Sea Gold," so he has his hands dipped in several facets of production. And some may argue he's gone a bit too far in orchestrating these reality shows.
Reality Blurred wrote about some Beers quotes in 2012 where he mentioned stretching the truth a little bit on "Storage Wars." He explained, "I can honestly tell you that the stuff found in those containers are found in storage containers. Now what I will tell you this: We have 20, 30 auctions, and so occasionally maybe one piece shows for one auction container, storage locker to another, you know, but that's as far as we'll go. That's, I think, important." Only a handful of storage units can get screentime in a given episode, so it sounds like if they find one good thing in a locker, they may pretend as if it came from a more enticing unit to ensure it gets aired. It's not exactly "planting," but it does explain how one unit may contain an awful lot of treasures.
What's more interesting is Beers discussing writing lines for the bidders to say. And the reason for doing so actually factors in narration, "I have to admit: There's some writing involved. We do it in Storage Wars, we do it in America's Lost Treasures. ... I'm so tired of narration driving story." With less narration, Beers has less work on the show, but since he has so many projects, he's probably not hurting too badly.