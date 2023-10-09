Deadpool 3 Will Ruin The MCU X-Men Before It Even Starts

Wade Wilson is finally gearing up to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The upcoming "Deadpool 3" will see Ryan Reynolds' sassy antihero bring his poor manners and trademark snark to a new corner of the multiverse. What's more, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will be right alongside him, suggesting that the MCU is going to unleash the X-Men at long last.

Fans are buzzing. Theories are everywhere. Unfortunately, the mutants are at risk of being overshadowed by the Merc with a Mouth's crude lampooning.

Yes, Marvel fans have been desperately waiting for the X-Men to truly join the franchise ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, and impatience is understandable, but here's the truth: "Deadpool 3" simply isn't the right time to start properly integrating the team with the MCU at large. And while it's near-guaranteed that we'll see at least a handful of cameos from the old 20th Century Fox iterations — say, Storm (Halle Berry) or Beast (Kelsey Grammer) — and less of a sure thing that "Deadpool 3" will start bringing in MCU versions, what's risky here is that even too much mockery of the old guard might spoil the broth for their replacements, before these replacements have a chance to be introduced. When you add in rumors of unproduced Fox Marvel projects getting cameos — hello, Channing Tatum's Gambit — it starts to feel like the successful multiversal mergings seen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" are about to revert from a fun trend into a tired gimmick.

To put it simply: if "Deadpool 3" is anything like the Merc with a Mouth's first two films, the X-Men will become a laughing stock right before their new versions are supposed to be taken seriously.