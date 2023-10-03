American Horror Story: Delicate - Are The Gotham Awards Real?

The Gotham Awards may not be a traditional awards show like the Independent Spirit Awards and other ceremonies which lead up to the Oscar season, but it has definitely made an overall impact. They take place every autumn in New York City, and currently pay tribute to individual outstanding performances, direction and group performances during the calendar year. These come in the form of Tribute awards — achievements announced before the ceremony — and competitive awards for television shows, documentary films, nonfiction television series, and motion pictures.

The Academy Awards and the Gotham Awards have occasionally gone hand-in-hand in anointing certain performances as standard bearers for the year. For example, Ke Huy Quan was named The Gotham Awards' Best Supporting Performance recipient in 2022, just months before he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was also named Best Picture by the Oscars and the Gotham Awards alike. With those ties in mind, it's easy to see why Anna would be so excited to be named a winner by the Gotham Awards for her own performance.

While Anna's trip to the ceremony ends disastrously with a public incident, a bout of vomiting and a trip to the hospital, she does get a second in the sunshine before her world caves in. The next Gotham Awards are scheduled for November 27, and hopefully none of their recipients will have to cope with the extreme lows she's had to face.