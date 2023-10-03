American Horror Story: Delicate - Are The Gotham Awards Real?
Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) is on her way up. Finally convincing the Hollywood system that she deserves a spot at the table, she's in Oscar contention for the first time. And the first stop on what she hopes will become a major victory lap is the very real New York City-based Gotham Awards, which is a part of the usual "American Horror Story" stomping grounds. Unfortunately — even though she goes to the ceremony wearing an iconic Madonna outfit — the whole night turns into a major disaster for Anna, starting with a red carpet encounter with a young starlet who wasn't even alive when Madonna walked the red carpet at the 1991 Oscars.
There's a reason why Anna's initially so enthused about her upcoming appearance at the ceremony. Mainly spotlighting prestigious, high-buzz indie projects, the Gotham Awards have helped set the tone for Oscar seasons for years. Established in 1991 and originally intended to highlight the efforts of New York-based independent filmmakers, in 2004, it expanded its reach to include international filmmakers and movies shot in Hollywood. Eventually, television productions were also included. The number of awards given out every year has also increased from three to 12 and changed in scope from being a simple note of distinguishment to a competitive award.
The Gotham Awards take place every fall
The Gotham Awards may not be a traditional awards show like the Independent Spirit Awards and other ceremonies which lead up to the Oscar season, but it has definitely made an overall impact. They take place every autumn in New York City, and currently pay tribute to individual outstanding performances, direction and group performances during the calendar year. These come in the form of Tribute awards — achievements announced before the ceremony — and competitive awards for television shows, documentary films, nonfiction television series, and motion pictures.
The Academy Awards and the Gotham Awards have occasionally gone hand-in-hand in anointing certain performances as standard bearers for the year. For example, Ke Huy Quan was named The Gotham Awards' Best Supporting Performance recipient in 2022, just months before he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was also named Best Picture by the Oscars and the Gotham Awards alike. With those ties in mind, it's easy to see why Anna would be so excited to be named a winner by the Gotham Awards for her own performance.
While Anna's trip to the ceremony ends disastrously with a public incident, a bout of vomiting and a trip to the hospital, she does get a second in the sunshine before her world caves in. The next Gotham Awards are scheduled for November 27, and hopefully none of their recipients will have to cope with the extreme lows she's had to face.