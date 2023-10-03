Dark Rey Concept Art From Star Wars Episode 9 Will Give You Nightmares

Ahead of the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," Lucasfilm teased that something sinister was on the way, with a D23 Special Look revealing Dark Rey (Daisy Ridley) would appear in the finale of the Skywalker Saga. Although we now know the "Rise of Skywalker" trailer lied to us — Dark Rey was nothing more than a brief vision — concept art reveals an idea for a much more frightening version of the last Jedi's fall to the Dark Side.

Posted to Instagram by concept artist Adam Brockbank, the art shows a much different version of Dark Rey than the one featured in "The Rise of Skywalker." Gone are her black, hooded robes and dual-bladed lightsaber, with Brockbank outfitting Rey in white from head to toe, taking inspiration from Galadriel from "The Lord of the Rings" for the unorthodox Dark Rey concept. The art also leans into the grotesque eyes that plague most Sith Lords, with Rey standing on an ash-strewn Coruscant.

The second piece of concept art shows a more traditional take on Dark Rey, with Brockbank giving her the iconic black robes that are a staple within the fashion world of the Sith. She's also holding a menacing red lightsaber, solidifying Rey's frightening fall from the light. It's unclear how far these concepts made it in the production process, but we can't help but wonder what could've been, given that both designs offer Dark Rey a more unique look than what we eventually saw in "Rise of Skywalker."