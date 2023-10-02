Marvel Fan Spots A Loki Season 1 Detail That Makes Zero Sense

"Loki" Season 1 wasn't just well-received by critics and audiences, it also held major ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of "Loki," viewers meet Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains, a variant of Marvel's new big bad, Kang the Conqueror. The series showed how the multiverse is in a fragile state of flux — setting up the major perils facing MCU's Phase Five.

Still, all of these multiversal rules crafted some moments that don't quite add up. When attempting to locate a Loki (Tom Hiddleston) variant in Season 1, the God of Mischief realizes they're traveling to apocalypses. The Time Variance Authority tracks down the other Loki to an Alabama hurricane in 2050 that's categorized as a "Class Ten Apocalypse." However, when looking at paperwork concerning significant destruction in the TVA, viewers later see a slip related to Asgard and its destruction during Ragnarok, which is only considered a "Class Seven Apocalypse."

Redditor u/raisedbysquirrels points out that the destruction of an entire planet seems to warrant a higher apocalypse category than a hurricane wiping out a town. Of course, we don't fully know how the TVA defines these classifications or how they rank these categories. And that's resulted in a ton of speculation in that same Reddit thread.