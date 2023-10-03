Criminal Minds: The Staggering Amount Of Episodes Kirsten Vangsness Has Done

A little online sleuthing would clearly reveal that "Criminal Minds" fans have some pretty serious feelings about the core characters. Such a search might also confirm that few members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit are quite as universally adored as Technical Analyst Penelope Garcia.

Garcia is portrayed by Kirsten Vangsness, who originated the character in the series' 2005 primetime debut and reprised the role for its aptly-titled streaming revival "Criminal Minds: Evolution." Given that not all major characters returned to the BAU for said revival, it's safe to assume fans were beyond thrilled to see Garcia's quirkily bespectacled face front and center in every episode. And it may shock you to know that Vangsness' "Evolution" return brought her overall "Criminal Minds" episode count to a whopping 332.

That episode count will likely only grow when the already green-lit second season of "Evolution" eventually reaches Paramount+. In case there was any question, Vangsness will return for the new season, with most of her regular cast mates also coming back for more serial killer shenanigans. BAU return confirmed Vangsness will continue to hold the title as the "Criminal Minds" cast member who's banked the most episodes.