The Worst Line In An X-Men Movie Was Written By... Joss Whedon?

Though the first "X-Men" film came out right at the start of the superhero boom, the franchise itself has retained something of a spotty record over the years. However, when fans think about what worked and what didn't about the series, "Avengers" director Joss Whedon would be the last person on their minds.

All the same, in 2001, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum spoke to AV Club about the work he did on an early "X-Men" draft, and in the process, he also copped to writing the most infamous and widely mocked line in the film, which the interviewer recalled and brought to his attention. The line in question is of course the one delivered when Storm defeats Toad during the film's climax.

"Everybody remembers that as the worst line ever written, but the thing about that is, it was supposed to be delivered as completely offhand," Whedon explained, taking on a blasé tone. "'You know what happens when a toad gets hit by lightning?' Then, after he gets electrocuted, 'Ah, pretty much the same thing that happens to anything else.'"