How Saw X Got The Cops Called On The Movie Editor

It's always a good idea to make friends with your neighbors — especially when your work might lead them to believe you're the Jigsaw killer.

As experienced "Saw" franchise director Kevin Greutert revealed in an interview with NME, one of the torture scenes in "Saw X" was apparently so brutal that it got first assistant editor Steve Forner in trouble with his neighbors and local law enforcement. Appropriately, the scene in question involves the poster trap for "Saw X" — aka, the "eyeball trap."

The continuity-laden "Saw X," set between the first two films, depicts a John Kramer (Tobin Bell) who has recently learned that the progression of his brain cancer has left him with only months left to live. In the film, Kramer (Tobin Bell) catches one of the hospital's custodial staff attempting to rob an unconscious (and seemingly mortally ill) patient. In a moment of impotent rage, he imagines torturing the custodian as Jigsaw, by strapping the man into a machine that will force him to individually break all five fingers on one hand — or be punished by having his eyes sucked out of his head by an industrial vacuum.

It's without question one of the most unforgettable moments of "Saw X," with that single scene delivering a genuinely impactful character beat, some subtle foreshadowing, and the meticulously agonizing violence that fans expect and delight in. Due special recognition for the scene's effectiveness is actor Isan Beomhyun Lee, who gave a grounded and mostly isolated performance as the thieving custodian. His acting was so convincing, in fact, that when Steve Forner was editing this exact scene, his neighbors thought he was torturing someone in his apartment.