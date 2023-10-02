Michael Gambon's 5 Best Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

Michael Gambon stands out as one of the most celebrated Irish performers to grace the silver screen. While he's best known for playing Dumbledore in Warner Bros.' critically-acclaimed and financially successful "Harry Potter" films, Gambon has appeared in a number of iconic projects throughout several mediums. Sadly, the actor died in late September 2023 at the age of 82, leaving behind an incredible and infectious cinematic legacy. Following his passing, several of his "Harry Potter" costars took to social media to praise Gambon, recounting just how beloved and sincere he was, both as a friend and actor.

While he started off on the stage in the '60s, dabbling with the works of Shakespeare, Gambon didn't become popular on the big screen until the '80s, appearing in now-iconic projects like "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover," and "Toys." By the '90s, Gambon was a frequent sight in both American and English productions.

As it stands, Gambon is one of the most successful actors of all time, in terms of box office receipts, with his films having grossed over $7 billion worldwide. With a number of award wins and nominations under his belt, Gambon has the accolades to prove his worth as one of the UK's most celebrated artists. And while he cemented his cinematic legacy as Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" saga, there's more to Gambon than the iconic headmaster. Take to Rotten Tomatoes and fans of the actor will find a number of other interesting films that the thespian lent his talents to.

Here are the five best films Gambon has starred in, according to Rotten Tomatoes.