Michael Gambon's 5 Best Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes
Michael Gambon stands out as one of the most celebrated Irish performers to grace the silver screen. While he's best known for playing Dumbledore in Warner Bros.' critically-acclaimed and financially successful "Harry Potter" films, Gambon has appeared in a number of iconic projects throughout several mediums. Sadly, the actor died in late September 2023 at the age of 82, leaving behind an incredible and infectious cinematic legacy. Following his passing, several of his "Harry Potter" costars took to social media to praise Gambon, recounting just how beloved and sincere he was, both as a friend and actor.
While he started off on the stage in the '60s, dabbling with the works of Shakespeare, Gambon didn't become popular on the big screen until the '80s, appearing in now-iconic projects like "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover," and "Toys." By the '90s, Gambon was a frequent sight in both American and English productions.
As it stands, Gambon is one of the most successful actors of all time, in terms of box office receipts, with his films having grossed over $7 billion worldwide. With a number of award wins and nominations under his belt, Gambon has the accolades to prove his worth as one of the UK's most celebrated artists. And while he cemented his cinematic legacy as Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" saga, there's more to Gambon than the iconic headmaster. Take to Rotten Tomatoes and fans of the actor will find a number of other interesting films that the thespian lent his talents to.
Here are the five best films Gambon has starred in, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
Path to War has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Michael Gambon is one of the few actors who has lent his talents to a film with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100%. Back in 2002, the same year he hilariously appeared in Sacha Bara Cohen's irreverent "Ali G Indahouse," Gambon popped up in HBO's more tasteful "Path to War." Helmed by "The Manchurian Candidate" director John Frankenheimer, "Path to War" dramatized the efforts of United States President Lyndon B. Johnson during the Vietnam War. The television film showcased Johnson and his cabinet's exploits during the contentious time, highlighting the highs and lows of his presidency.
Nearly three hours long, "Path to War" serves as one of the most definitive cinematic interpretations of Johnson's presidency and is a must-watch for those who are curious about the leader. While Gambon no doubt steals the show as Johnson — he received an Emmy nomination for the part, he was also joined by heavyweights like "Dirty Dozen" star Donald Sutherland and future "30 Rock" actor Alec Baldwin.
In addition to his Emmy nod, Gambon received a considerable amount of praise from critics for his stint as the complicated American President. "Gambon commands the screen as Johnson, carefully balancing ego and determination, defiance and defeat," wrote Variety critic Laura Fries in an overwhelmingly positive review. Fries added that Gambon's "portrait of Johnson is an American dream turned Shakespearean tragedy," pointing out the British star's considerable experience as a veteran Shakespearean actor. With a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Path to War" is a must-watch for those who want to see Gambon in a more controversial and contentious role.
Michael Mann's The Insider boasts a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
"The Insider" stands out as one of director Michael Mann's most interesting and daring films. While he's most well-known for his dramatic films which boast hints of kinetic action like "Collateral" and "Miami Vice," Mann has never shied away from introspective character studies. Fresh off the heels of his career-defining "Heat," Mann went in a bold direction with "The Insider," a film that dissects the effects of the tobacco industry. Centering on Lowell Bergman (Al Pacino) and Jeffrey Wigand (Russell Crowe) as they attempt to expose big tobacco's crime, "The Insider" received critical acclaim at the time of release.
As it stands, "The Insider" is Mann's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, and stands out as a career-high for cinematic veterans Pacino and Crowe. While the film is mostly focused on the exploits of Pacino and Crowe's characters, "The Insider" does have an interesting part for Michael Gambon — kind of. In the film, Gambon plays the CEO of the now-defunct Brown & Williamson tobacco company. Gambon's role in the film is minimal, but as the CEO of B&W, the actor essentially headlines the project as its main villain. And while the film is definitely a highlight for Gambon, not everyone was a fan of the actor's performance.
In a review for Salon, critic Andrew O'hehir criticized Gambon's performance, writing, "As good an actor as Michael Gambon is, he can't do American accents, and his role here as Brown & Williamson's CEO is disastrous." Ouch. Nevertheless, with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Insider" is a must-watch for fans of both Gambon and Mann.
Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is the highest-rated Harry Potter flick
Unsurprisingly, there is at least one "Harry Potter" film on this list. After all, if there's one thing the "Harry Potter" films are good at, it's consistency, with each movie in the mainline franchise certified fresh. Michael Gambon famously took over the role of the Hogwarts Headmaster Dumbledore for the Alfonso Cuarón-directed "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." The fan-favorite role was previously occupied by Richard Harris, who played the kindhearted but powerful wizard in the franchise's first two entries. While Harris stole the show as the affable Albus Dumbledore, audiences and fans openly embraced Gambon as the franchise's headmaster after Harris passed away in 2002.
While speaking with The Telegraph in 2009, Gambon boldly revealed that he didn't familiarize himself with the "Harry Potter" source material and wanted to create a performance that was in conversation with the script — not the larger franchise. "If you are an actor all you have is the script you are given," Gambon candidly discussed, adding that, "If you read the book you might get disappointed about what's been left out." It's a creative decision that clearly worked for Gambon, as he became a key part of the franchise's legacy on the silver screen.
Which "Harry Potter" film has the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes? It's 2011's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," which famously wrapped up the entire saga. Gambon's appearance in the show-stopper is brief but extremely memorable. In the film, Dumbledore appears in a vision of sorts to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) in King's Cross Station, where the headmaster leaves his pupil with some brilliant words of wisdom. With a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the "Harry Potter" finale is a stand-out in Gambon's filmography.
The King's Speech is a must-watch for fans of Michael Gambon
Who doesn't love a prestige biopic? Back in 2010, Michael Gambon gave one of his most successful, non-"Harry Potter" roles with "The King's Speech." Directed by Tom Hooper, who won a Best Director Oscar for the film, "The King's Speech" is one of the most beloved films from the last decade. The British drama details the powerful story of how King George VI (Colin Firth) battles his stutter in preparation for a key address to his nation.
One of the few cinematic blockbusters to tackle speech therapy with grace and respect, "The King's Speech" was a critical juggernaut at the time of its release, receiving whopping accolades from across the board. The film boasts a brilliant 94% Rotten Tomatoes score. With such stellar reviews from critics and feedback from cinemagoers, the biopic managed to gross over $420 million at the global box office.
How does Gambon fit into the picture? The "Harry Potter" actor stars as the proud King George V, the father of Firth's George VI. Gambon's appearance in "The King's Speech" is brief but certainly welcome, as his character arc paves the way for his son to grow and find peace with his speech. The year of the film's release proved to be a pivotal one for Gambon, as the actor also appeared in the cult sci-fi film "The Book of Eli" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1."
Page Eight has a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes
While Michael Gambon starred in a number of lowkey projects throughout his career, one film that most fans might not recognize is "Page Eight." The movie, directed by veteran playwright David Hare, debuted on the BBC in 2011 to critical acclaim. While it may not be Gambon's most pronounced or recognizable film, "Page Eight" boasts an all-star cast, making this made-for-television project a must-watch. Gambon is joined by the likes of fellow "Harry Potter" stars Ralph Fiennes and Bill Nighy, Rachel Weisz, Felicity Jones, and many more.
In the film, Nighy plays a British intelligence agent whose life turns upside down after his mentor, played by Gambon, dies of a heart attack. A dark, gritty, and intimate political thriller, "Page Eight" was a powerhouse project for the BBC, spawning two sequels "Turks & Caicos" and "Salting the Battlefield." This is another powerful supporting role for Gambon, an actor who has consistently proven just how versatile he can be. With a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Page Eight" is a great film to watch for those who want to complete Gambon's expansive and diverse filmography.
Of course, Gambon has appeared in a number of beloved films, including the acclaim "Paddington" films, which saw him voicing the beloved Uncle Pastuzo. In addition to his "Harry Potter" work, the actor has also appeared in a number of iconic British projects, including Matthew Vaughn's "Layer Cake" and "Gosford Park."