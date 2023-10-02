Which Heisman Trophy Winner Stars In The Geico Football Commercials?

GEICO has been taking advantage of the college football season with a hilarious set of commercials featuring a familiar collegiate athlete, and certain viewers might want to know which iconic Heisman trophy recipient was paired with the franchise's infamous Gecko.

The "Mascot" promo features an individual in a Gecko suit making a guest appearance on "ESPN's College Gameday," while the Gecko looks on in disappointment at how none of the talking points are being brought up. It is revealed at the end to be former Heisman trophy winner and renowned college football analyst Desmond Howard in the Gecko costume. He also appears in the "Collectibles" ad, where he is shown the Gecko's room of football memorabilia featuring his gloves and bobblehead.

In addition to his GEICO gig, Howard has also done endorsements for EA Sports, Coca-Cola, Wendy's, Nissan, AFLAC, and UPS. But before he was starring in commercials, Howard made a name for himself on the University of Michigan's football team. As a formidable Big Ten wide receiver, Howard's tenure with the Wolverines resulted in several broken records and memorable moments, like his celebrated touchdown against archrival Ohio State, where he pulled off the notorious Heisman pose after scoring a touchdown, all before he won the coveted honor in 1991 by one of the largest voting margins of victory in the history of the award.

While he may not be a household name like Tom Brady, Howard's college years did give him enough notoriety to enjoy a rewarding run as a TV personality and earn a certain NFL accolade no one else has been able to match.