Sex Education: Is Otis' House Real?

Netflix's "Sex Education" Season 4 said farewell to the students of Cavendish Sixth Form College, but the show's legacy will live on in the world of real estate. One of the series' most iconic creations is the fancy riverside home that's owned by Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), and it just happens to be an actual real place in the United Kingdom.

According to the BBC, the prime piece of luxury property is located in the quaint village of Symonds Yat, situated next to an area known as the Wye Gorge in Herefordshire, England. The region is surrounded by rivers, countryside, and beautiful scenery, making the "Sex Education" home a desired property. Prior to becoming a house, the building was used as a salmon fishing lodge, but that was during the 18th century.

In September 2023, the house was put up for sale for an astonishing £1.5 million.