Sex Education: Is Otis' House Real?
Netflix's "Sex Education" Season 4 said farewell to the students of Cavendish Sixth Form College, but the show's legacy will live on in the world of real estate. One of the series' most iconic creations is the fancy riverside home that's owned by Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), and it just happens to be an actual real place in the United Kingdom.
According to the BBC, the prime piece of luxury property is located in the quaint village of Symonds Yat, situated next to an area known as the Wye Gorge in Herefordshire, England. The region is surrounded by rivers, countryside, and beautiful scenery, making the "Sex Education" home a desired property. Prior to becoming a house, the building was used as a salmon fishing lodge, but that was during the 18th century.
In September 2023, the house was put up for sale for an astonishing £1.5 million.
The Sex Education house is huge
The four-bedroom house, which is based on Norwegian architecture, offers plenty of space for its occupants. The accommodation contains three floors and some outbuildings such as greenhouses for one's gardening needs, as well as a summer house to relax in during the warmer days. The house is also built on "4.52 acres" of property, which can only be accessed through a woodland driveway, and it's the perfect retreat for anyone who enjoys solitude.
It's clear from watching "Sex Education" that the property is idyllic and stunning, which is probably why it was used for the Netflix comedy series. Throughout the years, it was also used as a sort of holiday home for tourists and people with plenty of money to spend. Sadly, fans will probably never get to witness more seasons of "Sex Education, but they can rest assured knowing that one of the show's most beloved locations will live on beyond the series.