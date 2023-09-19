Nick Offerman's Dumb Money Role Could Spark Legal Trouble For Sony

"Dumb Money" may be yet another true story spun into comedic gold by director Craig Gillespie, but at least one audience member won't be laughing when it opens this month, as from his perspective, the film may have spun things just a bit too much.

Ken Griffin — the billionaire founder, CEO, CIO, and majority stake owner of Citadel Investment Group and owner of Citadel Securities — is apparently displeased with his portrayal in the Sony Pictures film (per letters obtained by the New York Post and Puck News' Matthew Belloni), in which he is played by "Parks and Rec" star and all-around national treasure Nick Offerman. While Griffin — or perhaps more precisely, his legal team — has nothing but praise for Offerman's "inspired" casting, he and his team take umbrage with the collusion narrative presented by the story.

It has been previously alleged that Griffin's company had worked with trading platform Robinhood to prevent further trading of the GameStop stock following its unprecedented market fluctuations, a claim that Griffin denied in testimony before Congress. It's the opinion of Griffin's attorneys that "Dumb Money" effectively accuses Griffin of committing perjury, stating, "As of writing, matters have not progressed beyond words exchanged between Griffin's and Sony's legal teams, though the latter is no stranger to these sorts of legal battles.