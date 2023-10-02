Storage Wars: Northern Treasures - What Is Ursula 'The Knock Out' Doing Now?
"Storage Wars" has excelled thanks to its simple yet unusual premise. People in Southern California bid on abandoned storage units in the hope they find something valuable they can sell for a profit. Of course, with storage units located in many other parts of the world, the possibilities for spin-offs are endless, and one short-lived extension of this show was "Storage Wars: Canada," which ran from 2013 to 2015. Reruns aired on A&E under the new title, "Storage Wars: Northern Treasures," and people were introduced to the one and only Ursula "The Knock Out" Stolf.
She was a bit of a Queen Bee on the reality series, and even though "Storage Wars: Northern Treasures" has been off the air for a while now, she's kept busy. The easiest way to stay up-to-date with the storage unit bidder is by following her on Instagram. She regularly posts updates on her life, whether it involves her latest excursion to the gym or a letter from one of her students. That's right; she's also a teacher, according to her LinkedIn, where she's been part of the York District School Board since 2009.
But don't worry; she hasn't forgotten her "Storage Wars" roots and still has one foot in that world.
She's also the proprietor of Ursula's Locker Loot
Continuing to teach the next generation of kids is certainly a noble pursuit, but Ursula Stolf of "Storage Wars: Northern Treasures" has numerous interests she's still following. She may not be on a reality series anymore, but she still owns and operates Ursula's Locker Loot, a business where she sells any valuable items she comes across in her storage unit bidding. And that's not the only way she's keeping her "Storage Wars" cred alive. She also has a Cameo page where you can buy a personalized video greeting from the reality star. So, if you have a friend who's a massive "Storage Wars: Northern Treasures" fan, you can drop $30 for a personal video and make their day.
And if that wasn't enough, Stolf also has "personal fashion stylist and consultant" listed as one of her current jobs on LinkedIn. She was always one of the most put-together bidders on the "Storage Wars" spin-off, and apparently, she's offering to help anyone else attain a new, gorgeous look.
It's easy to stay up-to-date with all things related to Stolf, as she also has a presence on TikTok and YouTube. While she has business ventures in other areas, she's still largely riding high off her time on "Storage Wars: Northern Treasures," so if a revival ever got off the ground, she'd probably come back in a heartbeat.