Storage Wars: Northern Treasures - What Is Ursula 'The Knock Out' Doing Now?

"Storage Wars" has excelled thanks to its simple yet unusual premise. People in Southern California bid on abandoned storage units in the hope they find something valuable they can sell for a profit. Of course, with storage units located in many other parts of the world, the possibilities for spin-offs are endless, and one short-lived extension of this show was "Storage Wars: Canada," which ran from 2013 to 2015. Reruns aired on A&E under the new title, "Storage Wars: Northern Treasures," and people were introduced to the one and only Ursula "The Knock Out" Stolf.

She was a bit of a Queen Bee on the reality series, and even though "Storage Wars: Northern Treasures" has been off the air for a while now, she's kept busy. The easiest way to stay up-to-date with the storage unit bidder is by following her on Instagram. She regularly posts updates on her life, whether it involves her latest excursion to the gym or a letter from one of her students. That's right; she's also a teacher, according to her LinkedIn, where she's been part of the York District School Board since 2009.

But don't worry; she hasn't forgotten her "Storage Wars" roots and still has one foot in that world.